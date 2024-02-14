Genshin Impact Xiao materials list
Flowers, rocks, and a bit of slime make Xiao... well, not a "happy" camper. He is Xiao after all
Lantern Rite is here again, and if you struck lucky on the banners, it's time to get your Genshin Impact Xiao materials in order. Getting Xiao's mats takes you to Liyue's highest peaks and not-quite-lowest depths to gather flowers and break stone chunks off a dinosaur - y'know, normal Genshin Impact things.
Our Genshin Impact Xiao materials list lays out what you need to level up Xiao and his talents to the max.
Genshin Impact Xiao materials
Xiao materials for ascension
Xiao uses Slime drops and a Liyue local speciality you can only find in a specific area high in the sky.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Slime Condensate, 3 Qingxin
|20,000
|40
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Slime Condensate, 10 Qingxin, 2 Juvenile Jade
|40,000
|50
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Slime Secretions, 20 Qingxin, 4 Juvenile Jade
|60,000
|60
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Slime Secretions, 30 Qingxin, 8 Juvenile Jade
|80,000
|70
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Slime Concentrate, 45 Qingxin, 12 Juvenile Jade
|100,000
|80
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Slime Concentrate, 60 Qingxin, 20 Juvenile Jade
|120,000
Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones drop from several world bosses, including the Anemo Hypostasis, Matrix of Overseer Network, Maguu Kenki, and Solitary Suanni. You may also get Anemo stones from the Stormterror and Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) weekly bosses. There's no handy overlap between Xiao's boss and his elemental stones, so you'll have to do a little extra grinding or transmuting to get everything you need.
Juvenile Jade drops from the Primo Geovishap world boss in central Liyue. This one has a chance of leaving Geo, Electro, or Cryo stones behind, and if you have the right materials, you can turn those into Anemo stones for Xiao at the alchemy table.
Slime items drop, unsurprisingly, from Slimes. These elemental blobs are literally everywhere in Teyvat, though they show up most frequently in Mondstadt and Liyue. Using the Leyline Blossom challenges there is a good way to summon several Slimes at once if you have Resin to spare, plus you'll get some extra Mora or EXP books and progress toward battle pass completion.
Qingxin is a local speciality in Liyue, and our Qingxin locations guide points out where to find it.
Xiao ascension materials total
Here's what all that looks like together.
- 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
- 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
- 18 Slime Condensate
- 30 Slime Secretions
- 36 Slime Condensate
- 46 Juvenile Jade
- 168 Qingxin
- 420,000 Mora
Xiao talent materials
Stock up on Slime droppings while you're out and about. Xiao needs them for his talents as well.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Prosperity, 6 Slime Condensate
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Prosperity, 3 Slime Secretions
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Prosperity, 4 Slime Secretions
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Prosperity, 6 Slime Secretions
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Prosperity, 9 Slime Secretions
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 4 Slime Concentrate, 1 Shadow of the Warrior
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Slime Concentrate, 1 Shadow of the Warrior
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 9 Slime Concentrate, 2 Shadow of the Warrior
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 12 Slime Concentrate, 2 Shadow of the Warrior, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Prosperity bookscome from the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Shadow of the Warrior is one of a few possible drops you can get from the Childe weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Shadow at an alchemy table. Ganyu and Rosaria also use these materials, and newcomer Gaming needs Prosperity books. If you're leveling either of them, make sure to plan ahead. Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Xiao's talents.
Xiao talent materials totals
Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Xiao's talents.
The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Xiao shares her materials with several other characters means it's best to max out just one or two. Xiao's normal attack is the most important skill to level, since his damage comes from plunging. Focus on his burst as well, and then leave his skill for last.
If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.