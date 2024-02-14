Lantern Rite is here again, and if you struck lucky on the banners, it's time to get your Genshin Impact Xiao materials in order. Getting Xiao's mats takes you to Liyue's highest peaks and not-quite-lowest depths to gather flowers and break stone chunks off a dinosaur - y'know, normal Genshin Impact things.

Our Genshin Impact Xiao materials list lays out what you need to level up Xiao and his talents to the max.

If you're after more Xiao help, head over to our Xiao teams guide and our picks for the best Xiao build.

Genshin Impact Xiao materials

Xiao materials for ascension

Xiao uses Slime drops and a Liyue local speciality you can only find in a specific area high in the sky.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Slime Condensate, 3 Qingxin 20,000 40 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Slime Condensate, 10 Qingxin, 2 Juvenile Jade 40,000 50 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Slime Secretions, 20 Qingxin, 4 Juvenile Jade 60,000 60 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Slime Secretions, 30 Qingxin, 8 Juvenile Jade 80,000 70 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Slime Concentrate, 45 Qingxin, 12 Juvenile Jade 100,000 80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Slime Concentrate, 60 Qingxin, 20 Juvenile Jade 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones drop from several world bosses, including the Anemo Hypostasis, Matrix of Overseer Network, Maguu Kenki, and Solitary Suanni. You may also get Anemo stones from the Stormterror and Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) weekly bosses. There's no handy overlap between Xiao's boss and his elemental stones, so you'll have to do a little extra grinding or transmuting to get everything you need.

Juvenile Jade drops from the Primo Geovishap world boss in central Liyue. This one has a chance of leaving Geo, Electro, or Cryo stones behind, and if you have the right materials, you can turn those into Anemo stones for Xiao at the alchemy table.

Slime items drop, unsurprisingly, from Slimes. These elemental blobs are literally everywhere in Teyvat, though they show up most frequently in Mondstadt and Liyue. Using the Leyline Blossom challenges there is a good way to summon several Slimes at once if you have Resin to spare, plus you'll get some extra Mora or EXP books and progress toward battle pass completion.

Qingxin is a local speciality in Liyue, and our Qingxin locations guide points out where to find it.

Xiao ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like together.

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

18 Slime Condensate

30 Slime Secretions

36 Slime Condensate

46 Juvenile Jade

168 Qingxin

420,000 Mora

Xiao talent materials

Stock up on Slime droppings while you're out and about. Xiao needs them for his talents as well.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 6 Slime Condensate 12,500 3 2 Guide to Prosperity, 3 Slime Secretions 17,500 4 4 Guide to Prosperity, 4 Slime Secretions 25,000 5 6 Guide to Prosperity, 6 Slime Secretions 30,000 6 9 Guide to Prosperity, 9 Slime Secretions 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 4 Slime Concentrate, 1 Shadow of the Warrior 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Slime Concentrate, 1 Shadow of the Warrior 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 9 Slime Concentrate, 2 Shadow of the Warrior 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 12 Slime Concentrate, 2 Shadow of the Warrior, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000