Picking up Genshin ImpactGaming materials takes you across Fontaine for a boss fight and back into Liyue to scoop up some shells.

Gaming uses materials common to several characters in Genshin Impact, including Yelan and Shenhe, so make sure to think carefully about who you want to level up and when to save yourself a lot of wasted grinding.

Our Genshin Impact Gaming materials list goes over everything you need to take the 4-star Pyro characer to level 90.

Genshin Impact Gaming materials

Gaming materials for ascension

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Slime Condensate, 3 Starconch 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Slime Condensate, 10 Starconch, 2 Emperor's Resolution 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Slime Secretions, 20 Starconch, 4 Emperor's Resolution 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Slime Secretions, 30 Starconch, 8 Emperor's Resolution 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Slime Concentrate, 45 Starconch, 12 Emperor's Resolution 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Slime Concentrate, 60 Starconch, 20 Emperor's Resolution 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis, Emperor of Fire and Iron, and Pyro Regisvine world bosses, and you may get them from the Primo Geovishap and Matrix of Overseer Network bosses. The Signora weekly boss drops them, and you have a chance of obtaining them from the Azhdaha and Boreal Wolf weekly bosses, though you might end up with other elemental stones. If so, you can transmute stones you don't need or want into Pyro Agate stones at an alchemy table.

For Gaming, your best bet is farming the Emperor of Fire and Iron boss in Fontaine. That's where Emperor's Resolution comes from, so you're getting two of your Gaming mats out of the way at once.

Slime items drop from Slimes, as you'd probably expect. Slimes are literally everywhere in Teyvat, though they show up most frequently in Mondstadt and Liyue. Using the Leyline Blossom challenges there is a good way to summon several Slimes at once if you have Resin to spare, plus you'll get some extra Mora or EXP books for your trouble.

Starconch is a Liyue local specialty that shows up on the shores south of the Stone Gate. Our Starconch locations guide points out specific locations and potential farming routes.

Gaming ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Slime Condensate

30 Slime Secretions

36 Slime Concentrate

46 Emperor's Resolution

168 Starconch

420,000 Mora

Gaming materials for talents

On the talent front, here's what Gaming requires.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 6 Slime Condensate 12,500 3 2 Guide to Prosperity, 3 Slime Secretions 17,500 4 4 Guide to Prosperity, 4 Slime Secretions 25,000 5 6 Guide to Prosperity, 6 Slime Secretions 30,000 6 9 Guide to Prosperity, 9 Slime Secretions 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 4 Slime Concentrate, 1 Lightless Mass 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Slime Concentrate, 1 Lightless Mass 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 9 Slime Concentrate, 2 Lightless Mass 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 12 Slime Concentrate, 2 Lightless Mass, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Prosperity books come from the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Since getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, and several characters, including Shenhe and Xiao, use Gaming's materials, make sure to think carefully before upgrading his talents. Gaming's burst and skill are most important, in that order.

Gaming materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Prosperity

6 Slime Condensate

6 Lightless Mass

21 Guide to Prosperity

22 Slime Secretions

31 Slime Concentrate

38 Philosophies of Prosperity

1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.