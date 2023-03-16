Genshin Impact Shenhe materials for ascension and talents

Collecting all the Shenhe materials in Genshin Impact requires a substantial detour underground to a region you might not even know about if you’ve skipped some world quests.

Shenhe uses a boss item from the Enkanomiya region, which tied into her story when she debuted in the RPG, but has since been left by the wayside.

She also needs Whopperflower Nectar and plenty of it, so plan on spending plenty of time farming flowers in Liyue.

If you're not sure what to do with Shenhe, check out our Shenhe build for some tips!

Genshin Impact Shenhe materials

Shenhe materials for ascension

This is everything you need to get Shenhe to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Qingxin 20,000 40 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Qingxin, 2 Dragonheir's False Fin 40,000 50 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Qingxin, 4 Dragonheir's False Fin 60,000 60 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Qingxin, 8 Dragonheir's False Fin 80,000 70 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Qingxin, 12 Dragonheir's False Fin 100,000 80 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Qingxin, 20 Dragonheir's False Fin 120,000

Cryo Gemstones come from a few bosses, including Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses, the Primo Geovishap, and the Bathysmal Vishap. The easiest way to get them if you're just starting out is by defeating the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt, though.

Qingxin is a local specialty in Liyue. Our Qingxin farming guide has more specific details about where to look.

Whopperflower Nectar and its variants come from - you guessed it - Whopperflowers. These elemental plants spawn across Teyvat, but they appear in higher concentrations in Liyue. You're also more likely to have them show up in Blossom of Revelation challenges in Liyue, and you can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get Nectar.

Dragonheir's False Fin is a bit trickier. It's a boss drop item, but the boss - the Bathysmal Vishap Herd - lives in Enkanomiya. This location only unlocks after you clear the first Inazuma Archon Quest and complete the Still Waters Flow world quest on Watatsumi Island. There's another world quest to finish once you arrive in Enkanomiya, and then you'll fight the Vishap Herd at the end of it.

Shenhe ascension materials totals

This is what all of that amounts to.

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

9 Shivada Jade Fragment

9 Shivada Jade Chunk

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

46 Dragonheir's False Fin

168 Qingxin

420,000 Mora

Shenhe talent materials

Here's what you need to level up Shenhe's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 3 2 Guide to Prosperity, 3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 4 4 Guide to Prosperity, 4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 5 6 Guide to Prosperity, 6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 6 9 Guide to Prosperity, 9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Hellfire Butterfly 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Hellfire Butterfly 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Hellfire Butterfly 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Hellfire Butterfly, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Prosperity books come from the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and Hellfire Butterfly is a boss drop from the weekly La Signora boss in Inazuma City. If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.

Shenhe talent materials total

To fully level up one talent, you'll need:

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Prosperity

6 Whopperflower Nectar

6 Hellfire Butterfly

21 Guide to Prosperity

22 Shimmering Nectar

31 Energy Nectar

38 Philosophies of Prosperity

1,652,500 Mora

Crowns of Insight are rare, though, so make sure to think carefully before deciding which talents to cap off. Shenhe's most important talents are her skill and elemental burst, in that order. Leveling up her skill increases the amount of damage that scales from her attack, so it's the most useful talent by far.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.