Genshin Impact: How to start Summer Fantasia - Summertime Odyssey I and Mona's Story Quest

The big Genshin Impact summer fantasia event is just around the corner, and unlike last year’s summer event, you (thankfully) don’t have quite as much prep work to take care of before you can start it. You do need a rather high Adventure Rank and good progress in the game’s story, though, which means newer players will have to miss out this year. For everyone else, here’s what you should do to get ready.

How to start Summer Fantasia in Genshin Impact

To start Summer Fantasia’s Summertime Odyssey events, you need to:

Be at least Adventure Rank 32 or higher

Complete Mona’s story quest “Beyond the World’s Stars” (Astrolabos Chapter: Act I)

Complete Chapter 2 Prologue: Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves

Mona’s story quest usually requires Adventure Rank 40 to unlock, but during the Summertime Odyssey event, HoYoverse is lowering the requirement to AR 32.

The first event that unlocks is Surfpiecer, a Waverider race and collection event with several stages, and you also need to complete Summertime Odyssey I to unlock it. We assume Summertime Odyssey I automatically unlocks and shows up in your quest journal once you meet the Fantasia requirements, though HoYoverse hasn’t said anything about how that will work yet.

Summer Fantasia events

Summer Fantasia is split into several events and stages. The first is live on July 15, the Waverider one, and the character Domains unlock starting July 16, starting with Kazuha’s Domain. A new Domain unlocks each day and requires you to finish another stage in the Summertime Odyssey quest chain.

Completing these will earn you Iridescent Flotsam you can spend in the event store to get Primogems, talent and character materials, and a free Fischl.

Summer Fantasia also includes another round of conch shell gathering, which should be familiar to anyone who took part in the Midsummer Island Adventure in 2021. Gathering these is your ticket to Fischl’s new outfit before it starts costing Genesis Crystals in the in-game store.

All these events remain live until Genshin Impact 2.8 ends in mid August, so there’s no rush to complete them if you don’t have time right away.

If you're not sure what to spend all those Primogems from the events on, check out our list of upcoming character banners. There's also still plenty of time to wish for Kazuha, Klee, and Heizou during the update's current banners!