Genshin Impact best Klee build, weapons, and best Klee F2P options

Klee is returning to character banners in Genshin Impact version 2.8, which should perk up the ears of anyone familiar with the top performing characters in Genshin Impact. As such, those who luck out and nab Klee will want to know the best Klee build to make the most of them!

For those looking to gear up but lack the wallet to splash out, you don't need to worry. We've got f2p options listed so those playing without a powerful credit card swiping hand can still buff up their five-star carry. Also, it may be worth looking into creating an amazing team composition for Klee to enhance their strengths.

Check out the Version 2.8 trailer here!

Genshin Impact Klee build - is Klee DPS?

Yes! Klee is a powerful Pyro DPS character able to quickly and easily set up elemental reactions and deal humongous damage with a mixture of their elemental skill and elemental burst..

Klee admittedly requires a decent backup character in order to trigger these elemental reactions. However, if you do, you can rely on Klee as a stable and powerful source of damage in any situation.

Genshin Impact best Klee build

Grabbing the best gear for Klee will take some searching around.

As a powerful main DPS character, you’ll want to aim for artifacts with critical damage and critical rate to make sure that when Klee hits, Klee hits hard. In addition, artifacts with Pyro % damage are also incredibly good on Klee, and should be prioritised.

Genshin Impact Klee - best weapon

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a five-star catalyst that is fantastic on Klee. It increases Crit Rate by 7.2%, but it also increases your elemental DMG by 8% every four seconds (for a maximum of 32%) while in combat.

As an alternative, Skyward Atlus is a great catalyst earnable through wish banners. It provides a 7.2% boost ATK damage, and increases your elemental burst damage by 12%. As an additional bonus, Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to send out a projectile which seeks out nearby enemies to attack - dealing 160% ATK DMG.

Genshin Impact Klee - best artifact set

The Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set, acquired through the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain, is the perfect set for Klee. Here’s what it does:

2-piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

4-piece: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks..

The two piece bonus is good enough, but the four piece providing massive boons to elemental reactions is super sweet for Klee and their particular strengths. A must have for all serious Klee users.

As an alternative for those who don’t want to grind Crimson Witch of Flames, Lavawalker is a decent replacement. Here’s what it does:

2-piece: Pyro RES increased by 40%.

4-piece: Increased DMG against enemies affected by Pyro by 35%.

It’s by no means the best option. But, if you’ve got some pieces of this lying around it makes for a decent filly artifact set.

Genshin Impact best Klee free-to-play build

Klee is one of the funnest characters out there for fans of Pyro.

For those out there who perhaps aren’t too far through the story, or just like to play Genshin Impact at a more relaxed pace, we’ve got recommendations for a free-to-play build for our Genshin Impact’s youngest bomber.

For the weapon, craft yourself a Mappa Mare from the blacksmith. All you need is a Northlander catalyst Billet, Crystal chunks and White Iron chunks, so do a bit of farming and you can pick this up in no time!

As for artifacts, try and aim for the Martial Artist artifact four-piece set, filling out the other two slots with any pieces you have with crit damage, crit rate, or pyro % damage boosts. Remember that Critical Damage and Critical rate are the two most important stats you want from your artifacts, so don’t invest many resources into artifacts unless they have those on them.