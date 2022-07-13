The best Genshin Impact Kazuha build, weapons, and F2P options

You might think Kazuha is just another Anemo character in Genshin Impact, but don't count him out just yet. The right Kazuha build turns him into one of the best characters in the game. He's a versatile elemental support character who can hold his own in combat, but is best used in conjunction with a strong elemental team.

When is the Kazuha banner?

Kazuha’s first rerun is live now through August 2 as part of Genshin Impact’s 2.8 update. He’s part of a double wish event with Klee, and the four-star characters on both banners are Heizou, Ningguang, and Thoma.

Is Kazuha a DPS character?

Kazuha is more of a sub-DPS, but with the right setup, he can deal more damage than some main DPS characters and facilitate powerful reactions. Kazhua’s skill creates a vortex that draws enemies in and launches them, and if it reacts with another element, it boosts Kazuha’s plunging damage by 200%. His burst generates a small field of Anemo that can interact with other elements and deal damage of that element in pulses.

The current Genshin meta usually has Kazuha in a support role, grouping enemies and making it easier to spread elements. That’s optimal, especially if you have the right Artifacts on Kazuha, but his skill and the boost to his plunging and elemental attacks are enough to deal with most threats while he’s on the field. Add that to a big bump in elemental mastery from his passive talents, and it’s absolutely worth experimenting with him in a more active role as well.

What is the best Kazuha build?

Since Kazuha’s usefulness revolves around elemental mastery, regardless of whether he’s in a support or active role, your build should focus on bumping that stat up as much as you can.

Best Kazuha Weapon – Freedom Sworn Sword

Freedom Sworn Sword is the best of both worlds for Kazuha, since it has a high base attack stat and gives a hefty elemental mastery boost with its secondary stat. The refinement skill is a bit convoluted, but basically it increases the user’s attack by 20% and boosts normal, charged, and plunging damage by 16%.

If you’re saving all your Primogems for Kazuha and not his sword, though, you could opt for the Sacrificial Sword. Along with increasing energy recharge, it has a high chance of ending the user’s skill cooldown time. Sacrificial Sword might not be free, but it’s usually more common than other swords. You should have a chance to enhance the passive skill even further.

Best Kazuha Artifacts – Viridescent Venerer

As always with Anemo characters, the full Viridescent Venerer set should be your go-to Artifacts for Kazuha. The two-piece bonus boosts Anemo damage by 15%, and the four-piece bonus increases Swirl damage by 60% while decreasing enemy resistance to the element you Swirled by 40%. Given Kazuha’s capacity for triggering widespread Swirl reactions and spreading elements, this is a fantastic set for him.

Ideally, you’d want to try for Elemental Mastery on your artifacts, but it’s not essential if you don’t feel like grinding.

What is the best Kazuha F2P build?

Kazuha’s F2P build isn’t even a step down from the paid one. It’s just easier to put together.

Best Kazuha F2P weapon – Iron Sting

The new Cursed Sword you earn from completing Kazuha’s story quest is fine, but it’s not really ideal for an elemental build. Iron Sting is. It has a base attack and elemental mastery buff that are just slightly lower than the Freedom Sworn Sword, and the passive skill boosts all damage by 6% after dealing elemental damage.

The effect stacks twice, so with a fully upgraded passive skill – something you can easily do since Iron Sting is craftable – you end up with a 24% damage boost, which is actually higher than a Freedom Sworn Sword with no refinements.

Best Kazuha F2P Artifacts – Viridescent Venerer

The Artifact set and recommendations behind it are the same for an F2P Kazuha.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.