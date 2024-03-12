Finding Genshin Impact Neuvillette materials takes you into the depths of Fontaine's oceans, through the Liffey region, and on a stroll down the sandy shores.

Neuvillette shares almost all of his items with a handful of other Fontaine characters, which makes planning ascensions and talents a bit tricky - doubly so, as his boss drop comes from an Electro boss. On the bright side, if you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you're in luck. You can travel to Fontaine and its different regions to gather all these items without being caught up on the main story.

Our Genshin Impact Neuvillette materials list lays out everything you need to raise the 5-star Hydro character to level 90 with max talents. If you're wondering what to do with the judge once you level him up, check out our Neuvillette build guide for some tips.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette materials

Neuvillette materials for ascension

Neuvillette uses materials from the shores and seas of Fontaine, including a local specialty from the northern Liffey region.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Transoceanic Pearl, 3 Lumitoile 20,000 40 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Transoceanic Pearl, 10 Lumitoile, 2 Fontemer Unihorn 40,000 50 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Transoceanic Chunk, 20 Lumitoile, 4 Fontemer Unihorn 60,000 60 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Transoceanic Chunk, 30 Lumitoile, 8 Fontemer Unihorn 80,000 70 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Xenochromatic Crystal, 45 Lumitoile, 12 Fontemer Unihorn 100,000 80 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Xenochromatic Crystal, 60 Lumitoile, 20 Fontemer Unihorn 120,000

Varunada Lazurite Hydro stones drop from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake bosses, along with the new Hydro Tulpa boss debuting in version 4.2. The weekly Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche bosses and the 4.2 weekly boss All-Devouring Narwhal have a chance of dropping them as well, though you might end up with other elemental stones instead. Neuvilette's boss drops Electro stones, so if you can, pick one who has drops you need for another character - the Hydro Tulpa for Furina, for example.

Lumitoiled are starfish-shaped items that show up along the beaches and underwater in northern Fontaine's Liffey region. Our Lumitoile locations guide has specifics.

Transoceanic items are also only found in Fontaine. They come from most Fontaine-specific enemies, including crabs, octopus enemies, and seahorses. You'll find these underwater, but also along the shoreline and in some Leyline Blossom challenges.

Neuvillette ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like in total.

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

18 Transoceaning Pearl

30 Transoceaning Chunk

36 Xenochromatic Crystal

46 Fontemer Unihorn

168 Lumitoile

420,000 Mora

Neuvillette talent materials

Stock up on Transoceaning items. You'll need plenty more of them for Neuvillette's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Equity, 6 Transoceaninc Pearl 12,500 3 2 Guide to Equity, 3 Transoceaninc Chunk 17,500 4 4 Guide to Equity, 4 Transoceaninc Chunk 25,000 5 6 Guide to Equity, 6 Transoceaninc Chunk 30,000 6 9 Guide to Equity, 9 Transoceaninc Chunk 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Equity, 4 Xenochromatic Crystal, 1 Ever Amber 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Equity, 6 Xenochromatic Crystal, 1 Ever Amber 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Equity, 9 Xenochromatic Crystal, 2 Ever Amber 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Equity, 12 Xenochromatic Crystal, 2 Ever Amber, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Equity bookscome from the Admonishing Engraving Domain in Fontaine on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday/strong>. These talent books also show up for Charlotte's materials and Navia's materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up all three characters.

Ever Amber is one of a few possible drops you can get from the Guardian of Apep's Oasis weekly boss,. That battle unlocks at the end of Nahida's second story quest, or you can access it from the adventure log without starting her quest. You might get a different drop, though you can just transmute it into Ever Amber at an alchemy table by using Dream Solvent.

Neuvillette talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Neuvillette's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Equity

6 Transoceaninc Pearl

6 Ever Amber

21 Guide to Equity

22 Transoceaninc Chunk

31 Xenochromatic Crystal

38 Philosophies of Equity

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Neuvilette shares with several others it's best to max out just one or two talents. His damage comes almost entirely from his charged attack, so let that be your focus, followed by his burst. His skill is also important, though you can leave it for later.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.