Far Cry 6 rare materials - Where to find uranium, gunpowder, and durable plastic

Far Cry 6 rare materials include items such as uranium and gunpowder that are essential for upgrading your weapons and unlocking all of Juan Cortez’s twisted creations.

They’re called rare for a reason, though. Finding them takes a bit of legwork and plenty of additional gunfights, but it’s well worth the effort.

Far Cry 6 rare materials - Where to find uranium in Far Cry 6

Uranium is the only way Dani can upgrade their weapons. Juan or his fixers charge a set amount per upgrade, but it’s worth the trouble. Resolver weapons are among the game’s most powerful and versatile weapons, and while you don’t technically need to upgrade your Supremo, it’s good to have options.

Uranium comes from crates at anti-aircraft stations, though you’ll sometimes find crates at FND bases. There are at least 25 anti-aircraft stations across Yara, and we’ve marked their general locations below.

All uranium locations in Far Cry 6

While you’re there, go ahead and blow up the guns themselves. Anything with blast damage will do the trick, including grenades, dynamite, and your first Supremo’s attack. Some AA stations also have mounted guns you can aim at the turrets to take them out.

Far Cry 6 rare materials - Where to find gunpowder in Far Cry 6

Gunpowder is both more common and more difficult to find. Most FND caches contain gunpowder, and you’ll typically find at least one cache in most government strongholds. The size of the stronghold doesn’t matter, as even the smaller outposts could have a cache, but you can check your map for the cache icon if you’re unsure.

Larger bases, typically the ones you’ll raid as part of the story, often have a cache locked behind security doors. You can only access these by killing the named soldier guarding the base. These have yellow icons above their heads and, obviously, names.

Gunpowder caches look very similar to Libertad Crates and Yaran Contraband, and even other FND caches. The one distinguishing factor is the gunpowder crates have a small item icon in the center instead of a weapon icon. Sometimes, NPCs will approach you with intel on cache locations and mark them on your map.

Far Cry 6 rare materials - Where to find durable plastic in Far Cry 6

Finding Durable Plastic is less certain. It’s a random item you might come across in junk heaps, or you could obtain it through exchanging fish and meat.

Turning in fish at a camp is the most reliable way of finding Durable Plastic, as trading these fish always gets you some of it:

Angel Fish

Bass

Bull Shark

Gar

Reef Shark

Squirrel Fish

Tarpon

Tench

Tilapia

Some Los Bandidos missions reward you with materials, including Durable Plastic, though it takes a while to unlock both the missions and the necessary comrades to complete them.

