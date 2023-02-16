If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SAVE YARA

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC

You get access to the full game.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Far Cry 6 is available to play for free this weekend on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. PC users can try the game out through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

New players will have access to the full game, including the crossover missions, Rambo: All the Blood, and The Vanishing, a Stranger Things mystery.

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer

During the free weekend, if you participate in co-op, you will automatically get the White Lotus Sniper Rifle as a reward. If you purchase the game, your progress will carry over.

If you like what you play, you can take 70% off the standard, Deluxe, and Gold Editions for a limited time. The Game of the Year Edition is also 67% off, or you can take 60% off on the Game of the Year Upgrade pass and Season Pass. You can also grab the latest expansion, Lost Between Worlds, for up to 50% off.

In the open-world first-person shooter, you are thrust into the middle of a guerrilla revolution on the island of Yara. Here, president Anton Castillo has vowed to restore his nation to its former glory while grooming his son Diego to follow in his footsteps.

However, enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t follow his vision, so it is up to you to liberate Yara by joining the revolutionary group Libertad.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch