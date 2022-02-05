Collapse is Far Cry 6's final main DLC and in it you play as Far Cry 5 villain Joseph Seed

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final major DLC coming to Far Cry 6 as part of the Season Pass, will be available next week.

Coming February 8 to all available platforms, the DLC will be playable in co-op, and with the Buddy Pass allowing Joseph: Collapse owners to invite another Far Cry 6 player on the same platform to join them for co-op play, even if the invitee does not own the DLC.

In the DLC, players will take on the role of the villain from Far Cry 5 for an experience inspired by the rogue-lite genre. The DLC blends both action and storytelling, and provides players with the opportuity to tap into Joseph’s tortured mind. They will also face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed before eventually confronting his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.

The first DLC drop, Insanity, arrived in November and allows players to become the villain Vaas from Far Cry 3. Control was the second DLC released, and it has players taking on the role of another villian, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4.

To celebrate the launch of Collapse, discounts of up to 40% off are currently applied to all Far Cry 6 editions across all digital stores. In addition, owners of Far Cry 6 can receive 25% off the Season Pass.

Released back in October, Far Cry 6 is set during a modern-day guerrilla revolution on the island of Yara. Here, President Antón Castillo wants to restore his country to its former glory, but his methods involve subjugating those who don’t follow his vision.

Players will take up the cause to liberate Yara as Dani Rojas by joining the revolutionary group, Libertad.

In our review of the game, Josh Broadwell called it "a fun guerrilla sandbox" but said it's "a little shallower than it could have been."

The game is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Luna.