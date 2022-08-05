If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Free Yara

Play Far Cry 6, and it's DLC for free this weekend

Once a guerrilla, always a guerrilla.
If, for whatever reason, your weekend plans are non-existent like me, there’s some good news. Far Cry 6, and all of it’s DLC, will be free to play this weekend until August 8.

Chorizo has found themselves in a strange situation in this Far Cry 6 crossover mission...

As well as that, anyone who finds themselves having fun across the Caribbean-inspired state of Yara will also be able to pick up the game with up to 60% off. This promotion will be available until August 17, and should you choose to buy the game, all of your progress from the free weekend will be carried over.

Players can install the game on consoles, or via Epic, Stadia, and Ubisoft Connect now, with access being revoked on 8 August at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Far Cry 6 first released in October 2021, introducing players to the state of Yara where Castillo reins and tensions are high. While there’s plenty of charm to encounter along the way, mainly in the form of a sausage dog named Chorizo, Far Cry 6 is certainly one of the series’ weaker instalments. That said, we still gave the game a 4/5 in our review.

Since its release, the game has been in receipt of three DLC episodes, and these are including in the Season Pass (which is currently 50% off). These include Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control, and Joseph: Collapse.

In addition, the title also has added three crossover missions. These feature Stranger Things, Danny Trejo, and Rambo. However, if you’re hoping to see Rambo during that particular mission, you’re out of luck.

Will you be giving Far Cry 6 a go this weekend?

