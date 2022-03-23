Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend alongside Stranger Things crossover DLC

Ubisoft is offering a free weekend for those interested in trying out Far Cry 6.

The game will be free to play starting tomorrow, March 24 through March 27 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game and its DLCs are also included in a Ubisoft+ subscription on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

New players can pre-load the game starting today, and this will provide access to the full game, including all free downloadable content published to date when the free weekend kicks off. All progression will carry over to the full game upon purchase.

The game is also on sale. From now until the end of March, you can take 40% off as part of the Spring Sale on the Ubisoft Store. Far Cry 6 is also part of Xbox's Deal of the Week and all editions are 50% off from now until March 28. The same discount is also available through the PlayStation Store for the standard and Gold Editions, and you can also take 35% off the Season Pass. As part of the Spring Sale on the Epic Games Store, all editions are 50% off and the Season Pass is 35% off. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC.

Fron now untol March 31, Stadia users can take 50% off the standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, 40% off of the Deluxe Edition, and 35% off the Season Pass.

Since its October 7 release, Far Cry 6 has added new Special Operations, free Danny Trejo and Rambo crossover missions, as well as three major downloadable content episodes as part of the Season Pass, including: Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control, and Joseph: Collapse.

And now, it is offering up the free Stranger Things crossover DLC.

Called The Vanishing, the new free Stranger Things crossover mission will drop tomorrow March 24. In this stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience you will encounter mysterious characters and new lore as you enter a "twisted version of Yara" inspired by the Upside-Down.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Here, Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one, not even Chorizo, is safe. With the DLC, you will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani’s mission is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans. It also comes with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun.