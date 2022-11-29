Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC drops next week, New Game+ update available today

Ubisoft has announced the Lost Between Worlds paid expansion for Far Cry 6 along with the latest title update that includes New Game+.

In Lost Between Worlds, this new chapter of Dani Rojas’ story is set in a fractured version of Yara. Following their exploration of a mysterious meteorite impact site, Dani will discover themselves in a strange space between worlds accompanied by a non-corporeal being named Fai.

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer

You will need to repair Fai’s broken spacecraft by collecting five lost shards, each increasing Dani’s overall stats for survivability.

To recover the missing shards, you will need to navigate through 15 trials called Rifts, where you must defeat humanoid and animal crystalline enemies called Shardfaces.

In each distinctive Rift, you will encounter different dangers and otherworldly obstacles and must choose how to approach each Rift. You will also uncover powerful weapons and tools and collect energy fragments scattered throughout the area. These will allow you to revive and retry a Rift if necessary.

Upon mission completion, you will receive Fai’s gear and will be able to take it back to Yara to use in the ongoing fight against the regime.

Lost Between Worlds will be available December 6 for £17.99, or your regional equivalent. It is also included as part of the Upgrade Pass on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, as well as on PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. You can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC and Amazon Luna.

Additionally, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 6 will offer a free trial for new players starting today on consoles and PC. You will be able to explore the Isla Santuario region at will, and if you want to continue the game, you will keep your progression and recieve a discount on the game, Season Pass and DLC content.

Today, Title Update 6 was released and it comes with New Game+ mode. The update also introduces a Completionist Aid feature, providing you with guided assistance in uncovering Yara’s hidden secrets.