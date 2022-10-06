Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition will include the unannounced Lost Between Worlds expansion

A Game of the Year Edition has been released for Far Cry 6, and it includes an expansion that has yet to be announced by Ubisoft.

The GOTY version of Far Cry 6 will run you a hefty $119.99/£99.99, but if you already own the game, you can upgrade to this edition for $59.99/£49.99.

Far Cry 6: PC Features Overview Trailer

As noted by VGC, this edition features the game, the new Lost Between Worlds expansion ("coming soon"), the Season Pass which includes three DLC episodes and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, and three packs: Vice, Croc Hunter, and Jungle Expedition.

It also comes with all updates released for the game, including a new difficulty mode, ammo switch, individual loadouts, and more.

If all of this sounds a bit familiar to you, it's because the GOTY Edition leaked last week, but it has since been confirmed due to listings via the PlayStation and Xbox online marketplaces.

Again, Ubisoft has yet to announce the Lost Between Worlds expansion, but since the new edition of Far Cry 6 is now available for purchase, we expect a reveal will be made shortly.