Far Cry 6 camp facilities - The best Far Cry 6 camp facilities and how to upgrade them

Far Cry 6 camp upgrades are more important than the game makes them sound.
You’ll unlock camp upgrades after you make contact with one of Yara’s other revolutionary groups on the mainland and have the option to spend materials, such as metal, to enhance Libertad’s capabilities.
Far Cry 6 camp facilities - All Far Cry 6 camp facilities and what they do
Once you’ve established a camp, you automatically get access to the construction counter. The upgrade types are the same regardless of which region you’re in, but you can only choose two facilities per camp. Unlocking and upgrading each requires metal, medicine, or other scrap items you’ll find across Yara.
Far Cry 6 camp facilities
|Facility
|Cost
|Effect
|Hideout Network
|30 Metal, 30 Gasolina
|Unlocks fast travel locations across Yara
|Bandidos Barracks
|40 Medicine, 40 Metal
|Unlocks Bandidos missions, recruitment, and outfitter
|Guerilla Garrison
|60 Metal, 60 Gasolina
|Supplies your guerillas with better weapons and unlocks laptops for scouting FND bases
|La Cantina
|60 Metal, 60 Gasolina
|Unlocks the canteen, where you can cook and eat meals to obtain buffs
|Hunter's Lodge
|40 Medicine, 40 Metal
|Reveals hunting spots for finding rare animals and offers buffs and gear to make hunting easier
|Fishing Hut
|40 Medicine, 40 Gasolina
|New fishing spots and buffs and gear for making fishing easier
Far Cry 6 camp facilities - The best Far Cry 6 camp facilities
Not every facility is worth your materials. The first one you should buy and upgrade is the Hideouts. Far Cry 6 has no fast travel locations outside a handful of important sites, and unlocking hideouts is the only way to change that.
Once you have the Hideout Network available, you can purchase several networks across Yara, including Esperanza and other places you haven't visited yet. More open up as you upgrade the facility.
The Bandidos Barracks should be next on your list. By the time you get your first camp, you should have enough Bandidos recruited for a few missions, and these are a handy way of getting new weapons and upgrade materials without having to find them yourself.
The remaining camp facilities are, admittedly, not that necessary. I didn't find the Guerilla Garrison made a significant difference in most cases, and unless you're determined to find every rare animal, the hunting and fishing upgrades are pretty superfluous.
