Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make extra fizzy root beer

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in receipt of its first major free content update, and none other than one of Disney’s most beloved villains, Scar of The Lion King fame, is now prowling around the village.

His intentions for the valley are certainly questionable, and it’s impossible to tell whether this power-hungry lion is actually on your side or using your kindness. It’s safe to say it’s probably the latter, but hey, maybe he’ll finally let us scratch him behind the ears if we help him out.

That said, after exploring the mines in Sunlit Plateau as a part of Scar’s quests, you’ll then also need to make some extra fizzy root beer. What’s the recipe for the beverage, though? Well, in this guide to Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ve explained exactly what you need to make extra fizzy root beer.

How do I make extra fizzy root beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The recipe for extra fizzy root beer is:

Dried Ginger (must be dried, normal won’t work)

Vanilla

Sugarcane

So, the recipe for extra fizzy root beer isn’t at all difficult to come by. The difficulty comes with the fact that it's very easy to make the most slight of mistakes, and end up with bog-standard root beer instead. Nobody wants normal root beer.

For the quest, it has to specifically be extra fizzy, and this all boils down to one specific ingredient: the ginger.

Using your standard piece of ginger will result in ordinary root beer, but if you use dried ginger, you’ll end up with extra fizzy root beer.

Remember: dried ginger!

Even once you’ve made this recipe a few times, make sure to not use the autofill option when brewing it up. If you’ve any ginger in storage, autofill will automatically use this rather than dried ginger, resulting in dull, ordinary root beer.

Making extra fizzy root beer is a simple as that.