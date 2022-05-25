Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted walkthrough. All new quests, weapons, and features explained

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted is the latest major update to come to the popular Sci-fi shooter, and introduces a bunch of new quests, weapons, features and secrets with the arrival of the Leviathan on the moon. There’s a lot to dig into, and plenty to explore as you venture inside this giant ship in an attempt to stop Callus’ nonsense from making the moon any worse than it already is.

As such, we’ve created this Season of the Haunted walkthrough hub where you can find all our guides on the season in one place. We’ve split them up into their own appropriate sections so you can quickly jump around to what you’re looking for. As we write more guides, we'll update this hub, so pop back here later if you don't find a particular guide you'll looking for!

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Season of the Haunted: Quest guides

We'll be following Crow, Zavala, Eris and Caiatl as they confront they fight off ghosts, basically.

Season of the Haunted: The Leviathan guides

The Leviathan is back and full of issues, that you'll have to fix.

Season of the Haunted: Opulent chest locations

A chest, filled with loot!

Season of the Haunted: Weapon guides

As with every major update, there are plenty of new toys to play with

Season of the Haunted: Meta Triumph guides

We've not written any guides for the Season of the Haunted meta triumph yet, but be sure to check back soon for new guides!