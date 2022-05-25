If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Spooky times!

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted walkthrough. All new quests, weapons, and features explained

Your one stop for everything you need to know about the Season of the Haunted.
The crown of sorrow in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted is the latest major update to come to the popular Sci-fi shooter, and introduces a bunch of new quests, weapons, features and secrets with the arrival of the Leviathan on the moon. There’s a lot to dig into, and plenty to explore as you venture inside this giant ship in an attempt to stop Callus’ nonsense from making the moon any worse than it already is.

As such, we’ve created this Season of the Haunted walkthrough hub where you can find all our guides on the season in one place. We’ve split them up into their own appropriate sections so you can quickly jump around to what you’re looking for. As we write more guides, we'll update this hub, so pop back here later if you don't find a particular guide you'll looking for!

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Season of the Haunted: Quest guides

Screenshot of story characters from Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted.
We'll be following Crow, Zavala, Eris and Caiatl as they confront they fight off ghosts, basically.
The Leviathan Returns quest walkthrough

Season of the Haunted: The Leviathan guides

Thee guardians surrounding a mysterious dark pillar in Season of the Haunted.
The Leviathan is back and full of issues, that you'll have to fix.
Pleasure Gardens and Royal Pools locations

Season of the Haunted: Opulent chest locations

An opulent chest in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted
A chest, filled with loot!
Opulent key guide: Royal Pools, among stately columns

Season of the Haunted: Weapon guides

The trespasser sidearm with rank 100 ornament in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted.
As with every major update, there are plenty of new toys to play with
How to get the Jotunn Catalyst

Season of the Haunted: Meta Triumph guides

We've not written any guides for the Season of the Haunted meta triumph yet, but be sure to check back soon for new guides!

