Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Royal Pools, At the Feet of Greatness

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Royal Pools, At the Feet of Greatness - tells you more about what used to be on The Leviathan than what's actually still here, making it tricky for players exploring it for the first time.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Royal Pools, At the Feet of Greatness. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Royal Pools, At the Feet of Greatness opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Royal Pools. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Royal Pools here. Alternatively, spawn into the Leviathan and enter the building to the left of the golden braziers directly ahead of you.

This giant golden statue, while not in the best condition, is an awesome starting point for chest hunters.

Once you make it to the golden statue in the Royal Pools, you've basically already made it. At the statue, look left of the statue towards the gap between the base of the statue and a buring blue fire. Walk in this gap, and the opulent chest can be found on the floor. Nice and easy!

Right next to the giant golden statue, you can find the chest.

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.