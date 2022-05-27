Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Pleasure Gardens, By Fallen Greatness

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Pleasure Gardens, By Fallen Greatness - is a bit of an odd one since all around you is nothing but signs of fallen greatness. We're not talking the four armed kind either!

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Pleasure Gardens, By Fallen Greatness. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Pleasure Gardens, By Fallen Greatness opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Pleasure Gardens. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Pleasure Gardens here.

Once you make it to the Pleasure Gardens via the Castellum entrance, you'll find yourself at the top of a large set of stairs.

From this point, you're already nearly there.

From the top of the stairs, run to your right and you’ll see a giant golden head on the floor. The Opulent chest is right in front of it on the floor.

The chest is right on the ground next to the giant golden head

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.