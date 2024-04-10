Destiny 2's Final Shape is set to include a new class which lets you achieve "Transcendence" and, er, lob some special grenades

Hello there, Destiny 2 people. Bungie's just dropped a huge update on its plans for the game's much-hyped next big expansion, the Final Shape, and there's a lot of stuff to unpack. For example, there's a new sublclass, Prismatic, which looks like it'll basically let you revamp how all of the game's existing classes play, as well as, er, achieve the enlightement required to lob some new grenades.

Given the news that came out about Bungie late last year and the delay Destiny 2’s The Final Shape was hit with as part of all of that, it's fair to say the expansion's got a fair amount riding on it. So, what's the plan? Well, casually letting you achieve "Transcendence" for one.

If you missed the big gameplay preview coving both stuff that'll be included in The Final Shape and the two month-long Into the Light update that kicked off in the game yesterday, arguably the biggest highight was the former's Prismatic subclass. What is it? Well, as Bugie desribes it: "For the first time, Guardians who harness Prismatic will be able to mix and match Arc, Solar, Void, Stasis, and Strand—combining them to unlock new potential in power and customization."

Though, apoparently there's more to it than just switching up the abilities of your hunter, warlock, or person in a silly hat with help from some new aspects and fragments. You'll be able to enter a new state of being entirely, which, in very Destiny fashion, is called "Transcendence" and is unique to the Prismatic class. How does it work? "By dealing both Light and Darkness damage you will charge two meters that, when filled, enable a temporary state of Transcendence that unlocks a new unique grenade ability and weapon damage bonuses."

So, basically, you'll do more damage and be able to lob some new grenades that meld elements together. Cool. There'll also be some new Exotic class items coming that you'll be able combine with the new class to make your build even more wacky. Also, there's new enemy coming, in the form of The Dread, which live up to their 2000s metal band name by having on variant that's like a bat with a gun.

Oh, and, if you're hopping back into the game now, you'll be able to enjoy lots of new stuff as part of Into the Light, such as a new PvE activity - Onslaught -, a bunch of new weapons, and a new place to hang out in the form of the the Hall of Champions, which is, er, a hall for champions. Plus, there's even more than that dripfeeding in over the next little while as part of the update.