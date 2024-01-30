Destiny 2 players are getting Mass Effect-inspired cosmetics and in-game items this February

Bungie has announced a collaboration with BioWare which will see Mass Effect-inspired items added to Destiny 2.

This will come in the form of the Normandy Crew Bundle, available at the Eververse store in-game on February 13. It will include a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish | Fifteenth Wish Cinematic Destiny 2- Season of the Wish

You will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle which comes with the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, available at no cost.

You can also get the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote for Silver.

There’s more going on in Destiny 2 than just a Mass Effect crossover - kicking off today is a set of new weekly quests via the Riven’s Wishes event. Open to all players until March 12, during this time you will be tasked with completing a pursuit each week to earn a token redeemable for rewards.

Riven’s Wishes finds you trying to rescue the only remaining eggs of the wish-granting Ahamkara which are on the brink of extinction. The eggs lie deep beneath the Dreaming City, and in exchange for your help, Riven promises to grant you a single wish.

You can choose between a wish for Strength to earn Last Wish raid Deepsight weapons, a wish for Protection to armor up with Exotic gear from the Lightfall year, or for Beauty to collect event mementos and Ascendant crafting materials.

Moments of Triumph are also running from today through June 3. Open to all Destiny 2 players, the event sets the stage before The Final Shape, inviting you to conquer Triumphs that honor the past year in Destiny 2. Select Triumphs require expansions or Season entitlements.

The annual Guardian Games celebration will also kick off in March, and Destiny 2: Into the Light, an upcoming two-month content update available to all players, will be released in April.

And finally, Destiny 2: The Final Shape releases on June 4, and finds you traveling into The Pale Heart of the Traveler, taking on the Witness, and striving to end the ten-year War of Light and Darkness.