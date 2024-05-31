Destiny 2's The Final Shape might require about five times the space of one Elden Ring to install via Steam

So, Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion. It's bringing some pretty big changes with it when it properly arrives on June 4, but before then Bungie's decided to give us a nice idea of just how much install space it'll require. Via Steam, for both the game and the expansion you might be looking at...er...something like five times the size of one Elden Ring install.

Yep. Now, while you're hyperventilating, let me get something out of the way. In the same post in which it divulged that number, Bungie acknowledged that the expansion was accidentally pushed live on PS5's streaming service the other day. "A small group of players were able to play some of the campaign, access Collections, and other reward info coming in The Final Shape and Echoes," it wrote, "We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers."

So, that's that out of the way. On to the big number - 299.70 GB on Steam, with up to 144.20 GB of it being your base install of Destiny 2, along with a pre-load of the expansion that can require up to 155.50 GB. Boom, nearly 300 GB altogther, which is exactly five times the 60 GB an install of the base version of Elden Ring is listed as requiring on the platform.

That said, it's probably important to note the "up to"s in those Destiny numbers, since they mean the numbers you end up with probably have a good chance at clocking in below those upper bounds, not that that makes the idea that things could balloon up to those levels any less eyebrow-raising.

In case you're wondering, for the game and expansion on the Epic Games store for PC, you're looking at something in the region of 279.66 GB, which is almost as big as the Steam number, while numbers for console players are - thankfully for those with 15 external hard drives to plug in - a lot lower. 165.82 GB is the one for Xbox Series X/S, and 143.81 GB is the PS5 value.

The big difference between those and the PC ones looks to be them simply not requiring any space beyond an existing Destiny 2 install to facilitate the update pre-load, with the PS4 instestingly landing in the same camp as the non-consolers in this regard, albeit with only a paltry extra 18.61 GB being needed for the update.

So yeah, maybe it's best for you to temporarily do away with some of the other big games you're not playing right now and re-install them once you've been through the process of grabbing The Final Shape.