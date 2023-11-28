Bungie confirms the Destiny 2: The Final Shape delay we've known about for weeks

While we've known about it for weeks now, Bungie has officially delayed its upcoming Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape.

At the end of October, it was reported that a number of staff had been laid off at Bungie, including longtime studio composer Michael Salvatori, who has worked there since the original Halo. Along with that report, it was claimed that both Marathon and Destiny 2: The Final Shape were being delayed, though at the time there was no official confirmation. Now, in a blog post shared by Bungie yesterday, it was announced that The Final Shape would be moving from its original release date of February 27 next year, to June 4, pretty much exactly when it was rumoured to be.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together," reads the blog post. "We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come." The post also notes that there are plans to share more of the expansion next April, "including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development."

Season of the Wish kicks off today in Destiny 2, the bulk of content and story rolling out between now and February, though the post notes that more content is being planned after that leading up to the release of The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 has been struggling in recent weeks, with the game seeing its lowest player numbers ever within the past couple of weeks, following a "sharp drop" after Lightfall's launch. The game was also nominated for "best community support" despite Bungie laying off some of its community and social media team, another controversial point amongst players.