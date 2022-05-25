How to get the Jotunn Catalyst in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

The Jotunn catalyst has been added to Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, providing a much needed twist to the exotic Forsaken fusion rifle. But how to get the Jotunn catalyst, what Jotunn catalyst objectives you need to achieve to unlock it, and what effects it provides the Jotunn are still a mystery for many players of the Sci-fi FPS.

As such, we’ve created this short guide on the Jotunn catalyst, including how you can go about getting your hands on it and what it does.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

How to get the Jotunn Catalyst

The Jotunn catalyst is a random drop from playlist activities once you own the Jotunn, including strikes, crucible matches, and gambit matches. Completing any of these has a chance of dropping the catalyst, so you’ll have to keep grinding this content until your fortunate enough to see one appear in you inventory.

If you don’t own the Jotunn, you can pick it up from the Monument of Lost Lights in The Tower. To do so, you need to own the Destiny 2 Forsaken Pack as well as the following resources:

One Exotic Cipher

125,000 Glimmer

200 Microphasic Datalattice

One Ascendant Shard

Jotunn Catalyst objectives

Once you have the Jotun catalyst, you’ll need to use it to destroy 500 enemies. You can do this in any activity you like, although we recommend strikes or open world activities like the Altar of Reflection on Savathun’s Throne World or The Wellspring. Slap it on during your usual daily or weekly tasks and you’ll have finished it sooner rather than later!

Jotunn Catalyst effect

Once you’ve finished the objective tied to the Jotunn catalyst it unlocks two traits for the weapon:

Cornered - Faster charge time or draw time when surrounded by combatants.

- Faster charge time or draw time when surrounded by combatants. Incandescent - Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius.

With the introduction of Solar 3.0, Scorch has become a cornerstone of the new subclass. It applies a burning debuff to enemies affected by it, slowly burning away their health. With this attached to the Jotunn, you can use it to quickly sizzle through packs of enemies as this burning effect is spread to whole groups following a single kill.

That concludes our guide on the Jotunn catalyst, for more Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted content, check out our guide on the Pleasure Gardens and Royal Pools locations, and >our coverage on the Season of the Haunted launch!