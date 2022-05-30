Destiny 2 Bound in Sorrow quest walkthrough

Bound in Sorrow is the massive new main quest added with Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, and will stretch over several weeks as we uncover all the mysteries and other nefarious plots and plans hidden within the ship of The Leviathan. As a long-stretching goal that’s integral to the update, every player will want to power through this for the foreseeable future.

As such, we’ve written this step-by-step walkthrough for the Bound in Sorrow quest so you can fly through it with ease. There are 52 steps in total pulled across several weeks, so we’ll provide quick links to each week of quests so you can quickly hop to the step you’re on

You can see the trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted here!

(Week one) Step 1: Collect 500 Vestiges of Dread

Vestiges of Dread can be earned from completing activities like Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard playlists. You can also earn them from events on The Leviathan, patrols, and chests.

Once you collect 500, you’ll complete this initial step of the quest chain and be able to move on.

Step 2: Complete Nightmare Containment and collect bound presence

For this step, you need to complete Nightmare Containment tiers and collect one bound presence. To tackle this part of the quest, you’ll want to head to your destinations page and select the containment option on The Leviathan - this will spawn you next to other like minded Guardians near the Nightmare Containment public event.

You’ll need to complete three tiers of Nightmare Containment in total to finish up your first goal. Once you finish the third and final tier of Nightmare Containment, you’ll be able to deposit the 500 Vestiges of Dread you previously collected at the nightmare harvester next to the reward chest. Doing so will complete this step of the quest.

Dropping 500 Vestiges of Dread will grant you a bound presence

Step 3: Complete Sever - Shame

For this step, you’ll want to complete Sever - Shame. To start this, head to the Moon destination tab and you’ll see a new Sever quest option next to the Castellum.

Head into this mission and complete it, helping out our best bud Crow in the process, and you’ll finish up the third part of this quest.

Step 4: Head back to the H.E.L.M and talk to Crow

All you have to do for thai step is head back to the H.E.L.M and check in with Crow. This is a good opportunity to sort out the newfound gear you earned from the sever quest so be sure to do that before you set off yet again!

Step 5: Speak with Eris at the Crown of Sorrow

Visit the Crown of Sorrow to speak to Eris about Crow, he’s feeling a bit upset and you need her assistance in figuring out what to do next. All you have to do is walk over from Crow’s corner of the H.E.L.M to the Crown nearby.

From here, you’ll need to wait until next week to continue this quest. The Destiny 2 weekly reset is Tuesday May 31 at: