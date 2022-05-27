Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Every Solar Fragment and how to get them!

Solar 3.0 is one of the biggest new additions to Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, bringing with it a series of new fragments that greatly alter the damage and overall performance of your character in significant ways. That being said, there’s a lot of ‘em, and they aren’t unlocked straight away.

As such, we’ve created this short and sweet guide on all the new solar 3.0 fragments and how to get solar 3.0 fragments. We’ve split both into their own sections below for ease of navigation.

All solar 3.0 fragments

Here is each and every Solar 3.0 fragment that you can equip in the game:

Fragment name Fragment effect Stat bonus / detriment Ember of Singeing Your class ability recharges faster when you Scorch targets. N Ember of Benevolence Applying Restoration, Cure, or Radiant to allies grants increased grenade, melee, and class ability regeneration for a short duration. Discipline (-10 ) Ember of Beams Your Solar Super projectiles have stronger target acquisition. Intellect (+10 ) Ember of Empyrean Solar weapon or ability final blows extend the duration of restoration and radiant effects applied to you. Resilience (-10) Ember of Combustion Final blows with your Solar Super cause targets to Ignite. Strength (+10) Ember of Torches Powered melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies Radiant. N Ember of Char Your Solar Ignitions spread Scorch to affected targets. Discipline (+10) Ember of Tempering Solar weapon final blows grant you and your allies increased recovery for a short duration. Stacks three times. While Ember of Tempering is active, your weapons have increased airborne effectiveness. Recovery (-10) Ember of Blistering Defeating targets with Solar Ignitions grants grenade energy. N Ember of Solace Radiant and Restoration effects applied to you have increased duration. N Ember of Eruption Your Solar ignitions have increased area of effect. Strength (+10) Ember of Ashes You apply more Scorch stacks to targets. N Ember of Wonder Rapidly defeating multiple targets with Solar Ignitions generates an Orb of Power. Resilience (+10) Ember of Searing Defeating Scorched targets grants melee energy. Recovery (+10)

How to get solar 3.0 fragments

When you first jump into the Season of the Haunted, not all fragments will be unlocked immediately. To fill out your options, you’ll want to head over to Ikora in the The Tower. You can find them in the Bazaar, in the open courtyard.

Go see Ikora for some new fragments, unless Banshee and his Telesto has crashed your game.

Talking to them, you can then see an option to improve your solar capabilities. From there, you can buy new fragments for glimmer: grenade fragments for 3,000 glimmer, and ability fragments for 25,000 glimmer.

Once you’ve bought them, walk over to the spinning blue globe to the right of Ikora to meditate and they’ll be unlocked permanently.

That concludes our guide on all the solar 3.0 fragments.