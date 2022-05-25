If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Chest number 1!

Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Royal Pools, among stately columns

The first key available - this guide will take you through how to find your first Opulent chest
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
Header for the Opulent chest in the Royale Pools.

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Royal Pools, among stately columns - isn’t especially helpful and leaves a lot up to exploration.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Royal Pools, among stately columns. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Royal Pools, among stately columns opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Royal Pools. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Royal Pools here. Alternatively, spawn into the Leviathan and enter the building to the left of the golden braziers directly ahead of you.

The main entrance to the Royal Pools on the Leviathan in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.
You can head directly to the Royal Pools via this entrance near spawn.

Once you make it to the Royal Pools, make your way in front of the large golden statue holding a pile of goop near the entrance. It’s a landmark that makes for a great starting point with the chest nearby.

The big golden statue in the Royal Pools in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
This giant statue, as gross as it is, makes for a great landmark

From there, walk to the right of the statue and you’ll see a higher platform you can jump on. Jump up the ledge and stay near to the wall on the right side of the room.

The ledge leading up to the opulent chest in the Royal Pools in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
You'll often see enemies fight around this ledge, so clear them out as you jump up.

After you jump up, continue walking forward and you’ll come to an open doorway to your right. Look through this door, and you’ll see the Opulent chest directly ahead of you between the columns.

The Opulent chest in the Royal Pools in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.
The chest can be seen directly in the centre of the room, between two sets of columns

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.

That concludes our guide on the Royal Pools, among stately columns opulent chest location. For more season of the Haunted guides, check out our guide on how to get the new Jotunn exotic fusion rifle catalyst here. Alternatively, if you want to feel a bit sad, you can read about the death of the Xur hostage taking community.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Destiny 2

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch