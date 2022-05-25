Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Royal Pools, among stately columns

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Royal Pools, among stately columns - isn’t especially helpful and leaves a lot up to exploration.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Royal Pools, among stately columns. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Royal Pools, among stately columns opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Royal Pools. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Royal Pools here. Alternatively, spawn into the Leviathan and enter the building to the left of the golden braziers directly ahead of you.

You can head directly to the Royal Pools via this entrance near spawn.

Once you make it to the Royal Pools, make your way in front of the large golden statue holding a pile of goop near the entrance. It’s a landmark that makes for a great starting point with the chest nearby.

This giant statue, as gross as it is, makes for a great landmark

From there, walk to the right of the statue and you’ll see a higher platform you can jump on. Jump up the ledge and stay near to the wall on the right side of the room.

You'll often see enemies fight around this ledge, so clear them out as you jump up.

After you jump up, continue walking forward and you’ll come to an open doorway to your right. Look through this door, and you’ll see the Opulent chest directly ahead of you between the columns.

The chest can be seen directly in the centre of the room, between two sets of columns

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.