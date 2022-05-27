Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Royal Pools, Where Water Used to Fall

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Royal Pools, Where Water Used to Fall - tells you more about what used to be on The Leviathan than what's actually still here, making it tricky for players exploring it for the first time.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Royal Pools, Where Water Used to Fall. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Royal Pools, Where Water Used to Fall opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Royal Pools. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Royal Pools here. Alternatively, spawn into the Leviathan and enter the building to the left of the golden braziers directly ahead of you.

The giant statue of Callus, a great starting point for all Royal Pools chests.

Once you make it to the Royal Pools, make your way in front of the large golden statue of Callus at the entrance connecting the pools to the Castellum. From there head left along the perimeter of the room. You’ll come across a large platform that you’ll have to jump up, do so, and you should see a giant golden brazier hanging overhead.

Once you see this giant golden brazier, you'll know you're close.

Once you are underneath this giant brazier, look left towards the wall and you’ll find the chest on the floor against the wall. All you have to do then is walk up and loot it, and you'll earn your reward.

This chest, right next to the brazier.

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.