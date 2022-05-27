Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Pleasure Gardens, Guarded by a Loyal Companion

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Pleasure Gardens, Guarded by a Loyal Companion - doesn't give you much to go on.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Pleasure Gardens, Guarded by a Loyal Companion. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

Pleasure Gardens, Guarded by a Loyal Companion opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Pleasure Gardens. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Pleasure Gardens here.

Once you make it to the Pleasure Gardens via the Castellum entrance, you'll find yourself at the top of a large set of stairs.

Once you see this view, you're ready to start.

From the top of the stairs looking over the Pleasure Gardens, you’ll see a giant golden statue of Callus directly ahead of you Travel towards this statue, and look to the left of it. There, you’ll see a smaller golden statue of a dog.

You want to keep an eye out for this golden dog statue.

Run up to this dog statue and the Opulent chest can be found on the floor in front of it.

Walk down by the statue, and the chest is all yours

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.