Bungie dates Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's Vow of the Disciple raid race

The Destiny 2 raid race start time has been announced, so we'll be able to watch the best players compete live soon!
If you’ve been playing Destiny 2: The Witch Queen since it’s release earlier this month, you may be aware that the expansion's first raid - Vow of the Disciple - is set to launch soon. Well we now have an exact date for its reveal - as the raid race for Vow of the Disciple has been announced for March 5.

As such, we’ll all be able to turn in to individual raiders and watch their progress live on Twitch starting 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM GMT.

Players taking part will have 24 hours to complete the raid as they race against each other to finish the content. Those who manage to complete the raid first will earn themselves some exclusive Vow of the Disciple world first behttps://www.vg247.com/destiny-2-witch-queen-lepidopterist-triumphlts - which they can mount next to all their lucent moths.

Those competing have a high bar to reach if they want to stand out amongst past winners. For the Deep Stone Crypt raid - released near the launch of the previous expansion Beyond Light - the winning team cleared the raid in five hours and twenty nine minutes total. If that indicates the speed at which we can expect this new raid to fall, you’ll absolutely want to tune in live to watch some fast-paced clears.

If you’re looking to gear yourself up for the raid, we’ve got multiple guides for you. For one, check out our guide on how to earn all the wellspirng weapons in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, as well as all the significant balance changes made to the game since week two.

