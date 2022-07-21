Destiny 2 Showcase set for August 23 could provide us with a look at the Lightfall expansion

Bungie has announced it will host a Destiny 2 showcase on August 23.

The announcement came alongside a teaser video called No Escape that dives into the history of the Light and Darkness story so far.

While the studio didn't provide any additional information on the contents of the showcase, it's likely we will hear about the Lightfall expansion slated for next year.

The next entry in the saga Light and Darkness, Lightfall will continue the story of the Traveler and its battle against an unknown force known as The Witness.

Lightfall is the working title for the seventh expansion to Destiny 2, and nothing is publically known regarding the content. It was originally the final content pack for the Dark vs Light story of Destiny and was originally slated to release this year.

However, with The Witch Queen seeing a delay, Lightfall was moved into 2023.

The next expansion after Lightfall, The Final Shape, is set to arrive sometime in 2024. This will be the eighth expansion for Destiny 2 as is said to be the final content pack for The Light and Darkness Saga.