The Witch Queen is set to become the most pre-ordered Destiny 2 expansion

The upcoming expansion for Destiny 2 - The Witch Queen - is set to become the most pre-ordered expansion in the history of the sci-fi MMO FPS. Via a tweet from the official social media account (embedded below), it was announced that the game has already passed the one million pre-orders milestone.

Thank you to the more than ONE MILLION Destiny players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.



With your incredible support, it’s on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history.



See you on 2.22.22, Guardians! pic.twitter.com/1fFzAWyV30 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 1, 2022

This piece of positive news for the title comes during a rather celebratory period for Bungie, the creators of Destiny 2, as the company was recently acquired by Sony for $3.6 billion. This announcement came alongside several assurances included in both the Sony and Bungie website posts on the news, ensuring the continued creative independence of the studio and that non-PlayStation players will not be getting a worse experience.

So, what can we ascertain from this news? Well for one, the constant jabs and jokes a la “Destiny is a dead game” have never been more inaccurate, with the surge of players slapping down a deposit for the next big content update somewhat cementing the game’s position as one of the most popular MMOs out there right now.

It also may indicate a community pleased with the direction the game is heading in. We’ve already covered the many changes coming to the new expansion being overwhelmingly positive ones, fixing many long-standing issues the game has had for a while including resource bloat through a gunsmith rework and intense RNG grinds through the weapon crafting system.

Either way, it’s good to see the game continue to thrive going into its fifth year. Whether or not The Witch Queen can live up to the hype and lofty expectations that have surely been set by the community is something we’re eager to see come its February 22 release date.