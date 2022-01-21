In the weeks before The Witch Queen, Destiny 2 seems to be receiving all the right changes

If you are a steadfast fan of Destiny 2, you may have seen the range of updates included in the This Week at Bungie blog. This is the latest wave of information in a long string of teases and updates, and much like many of the info dumps of the past, it’s damn exciting. It really seems like the excitement around The Witch Queen grows with each post.

For those who haven’t read it yet, the weekly update brought news of a totally reworked gunsmith - an aspect of the game I had totally disregarded from my mind as a component in need of refinement. Sure it means there’s a mad dash to spend all our gunsmith materials, but that’s a chore well worth the rework.

Then there’s the changes to blue engrams. While levelling, these act as occasional upgrades that allow you to soar through the power levels as you experience new content, but soon become inventory filler once you hit the end game.

With Witch Queen, these will automatically stop once you hit the soft cap (a term referring to the point at which power level can no longer be increased through common drops). Instead, a higher chance of receiving legendary gear will be applied, meaning the loot you grab is always valuable.

Then there’s exotic catalysts. Starting February 22, catalysts for the following weapons will be made available at the end of your typical playlist activities such as Crucible and Strikes:

Hawkmoon

Dead Man's Tale

Ager's Scepter

Outbreak Perfected

Whisper of the Worm

The Fourth Horseman

Top all this with the announcement of the new raid’s release date, March 5, and I find myself slowly but surely getting amped back up for the FPS. The Witch Queen expansion, which contains all these updates and more, drops February 22.

For more Destiny 2 coverage, check out our coverage of the recent Witch Queen trailer, and on the new players being thrown into Dares of Eternity matches earlier this month.