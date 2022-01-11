Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has just gotten a rad new trailer

We’ve got a brand new trailer for Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion The Witch Queen! This time around, we’re taken through sly Savathun’s throne world, the humongous swamp she calls home and has filled with traps and all her secrets. As Guardians, it looks as though we’ll be braving the unknown to discover everything she’s hiding, fighting through her minions as we go.

This trailer is of course paired with voiceover from Savathun herself, who taunts us with her power over her domain. To give her credit, she does try to convince us to turn around and go back home, which is a decent upgrade over the usually reception we get!

If we turn down that tempting offer, we can explore what seems to be a varied cornucopia of danger. We see of course the swampy outskirts of Savathun’s world, as well as the regal structures that make up what we can only assume to be the centre of her crib. Add to that the dark and dank caves we’ve grown to expect from the hive, and it looks like we’ve got quite the sightseeing tour ahead of us.

As for what we can gleem story-wise from this trailer? Well, we hear Ikora talking us through where we are at the very start of the trailer, which is to be expected as she would be very well acquainted with the mischievous nature of Savathun at this point.

We also do see some of those eerie black pyramid ships several times throughout the trailer. No doubt Savathun is messing around with those too, as it's unlikely that she’d leave them lying around her front lawn untampered with.

Aside from those small sips of knowledge, we are just left with a reminder that The Witch Queen expansion is nigh! Releasing on February 22, we won’t have to wait long before taking the fight to Savathun’s swamp, where undoubtedly ogres will be waiting for us.

