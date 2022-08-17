Bungie releases Destiny 2 trailer ahead of next week's showcase that teases what's to come in Season 18

Bungie has released a teaser ahead of its Destiny 2 showcase scheduled for next week.

You can check out the teaser below that takes a quick glimpse back at some of 2022’s best moments.

On Tuesday, August 23, Bungie will stream its Destiny 2 Showcase and unveil the next expansion in the Light and Darkness saga: Lightfall.

Details on Season 18, the Arc 3.0 subclass update, and more will also be revealed.

The Destiny 2 Showcase pre-show will begin at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK on Tuesday, August 23. The main show will start at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK. Bungie says to stay tuned after the Showcase for a live post-show discussion with the developers.

This week, Bungie revealed info on the Arc 3.0 subclass update, including design inspirations, an overview of new Aspects, and Fragments, and details around each class and their Super abilities, class abilities, and melee abilities. You will find out even more if you tune into the Showcase.

The Season of the Haunted concludes this week, and the next Season kicks off on August 23. With the new Season, you can expect a raid that first appeared in the original Destiny, changes to PvP, various improvments, an overhaul to the Arc elemental class, and more.