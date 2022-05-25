The Leviathan Returns quest walkthrough - Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted

The Leviathan Returns is one of the handful of new quests added with Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, and acts as an introduction to many of the new regions and features introduced with the Derelict Leviathan. As such, it’s an important aspect of the seasonal update that players will want to finish as quickly as possible.

To help you do exactly that, we’ve created this guide on The Leviathan Returns. This walkthrough will take you through step-by-step, as well as some info on the Opulent Key you earn through completing it.

The new Season of the Haunted trailer!.

The Leviathan Returns: Step one

For the first step, you need to spend some time completing some of the new public events introduced to The Leviathan, as well as explore some of the separate areas hidden away on the ship. The specific objectives are:

Complete Nightmare Containment tiers (0/100%)

Explore the Leviathan (0/100%)

Let's start with Nightmare Containment. As you spawn into The Leviathan, you’ll see public events pop up on your HUD. These are Nightmare Containment events, which have you and other players kill waves of enemies to ?. Eventually, you’ll spawn a boss you need to take down at the end of the event, and doing so will progression towards this part of the quest.

These events are numerious on the Leviathan, and have plenty of Guardians taking them on.

Alternatively, if you want to go straight into a containment event, you can select the containment option as on the Leviathan destination page (like you would select a Nightfall strike difficulty). This will spawn you direclty next to a Containment event alongside other likeminded players.

The second part of this step requires you to travel to the Pleasure Gardens and the Royal Pools and complete patrols, loot chests, and pick up materials. If you need help finding these locations, we have a dedicated guide that walks you through how to make it there that you can read here.

Once you reach the Pleasure Gardens, you can stay in the room and farm patrols until you are done!

The Leviathan Returns: Step two

For the second step, all you need to do is return to the H.E.L.M and interact with the Crown of Sorrow. When you spawn into the H.E.L.M, walk down the steps at the left side of the room. Once you hand it in, you get your first Opulent key.

The Crown of Sorrow is the final location for this quest, and an important location for this season.

The Leviathan Returns Rewards: Opulent keys explained

After completing The Leviathan Returns, you will earn your first Opulent key. You can only hold one of these at a time, and they are used to open special Opulent chests found on the Leviathan.

In the description box for the key, you can see some clues as to where the Opulent chest is.

Each key comes with a unique clue, which points helps guide you towards the chests location. What’s inside? Opulent weapons of course! These are new versions of menagerie weapons that we saw back in 2019 when Callus and The Leviathen first showed up, and are set to be hugely valuable. Not only that, but these are craftable weapons too, meaning you'll want to keep farming them until you get enough Deepsight Resonance versions of them.

We have a series of guides for each Opulent key clue available to read on our Season of the Haunted guide hub page. So head there if you’re curious how to find a certain chest.

This concludes our The Leviathan Returns walkthrough!