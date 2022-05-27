Destiny 2 - Opulent key guide: Pleasure Gardens, Among the Ruins

Opulent Chests are a great source of Opulent weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted, but aren’t always easily findable thanks to the vague clues you’re provided. One of the clues - Pleasure Gardens, Among the Ruins - is tricky since the whole place is practically a ruin.

To help cut down some of that useless wandering around, we’ve created this guide on where to find the Opulent chest in the Pleasure Gardens, Among the Ruins. We’ve also provides screenshots as visual aids, and a explanation on what rewards are available from the chests.

Pleasure Gardens, Among the Ruins opulent chest location

First things first, you need to make your way to the Pleasure Gardens. If you’ve not been there before you can check out our guide on how to get to the Pleasure Gardens here.

Once you make it to the Pleasure Gardens via the Castellum entrance, you'll find yourself at the top of a large set of stairs. From the top of the stairs looking over the Pleasure Gardens, you’ll see a large rocky platform to your left.

From the top of these stairs, you can make it to all Pleasure Gardens chests quickly

Jump up and over this rock and you’ll end up among some broken pillars - these are the ruins the clue is referring to. Next to these pillars, against the wall, is the Opulent chest.

This chest is snuggly sat in the corner behind the pillars.

Opulent chests rewards

Opening this chest, as well as any Opulent chest, will provide Opulent weapons! These also go by Menagerie weapons, and are returning weapons from when The Leviathan first showed up in the game back in 2019.

It's well worth going out of your way to collect these, as you may get Deepsight Resonace version of them. That's right - these opulent weapons are craftable back on mars, so you'll be picking up a bunch of these are you battle through The Leviathan in Season of the Haunted.