The best Genshin Impact Sucrose build, Artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Sucrose build takes what’s already one of the most powerful characters and makes her even better.

Sucrose is like Venti, but without being confined to limited reruns. She’s an integral part of any team, boosts elemental damage, and is fairly easy to build as well. She can even help set up Dendro reactions like Bloom, even though Dendro won’t Swirl.

Just make sure to gather plenty of Windwheel Aster to level her up.

What is the best Genshin Impact Sucrose build?

Sucrose is a classic Anemo character who needs elemental mastery to get the most from her Swirl reactions. She also needs some help reducing her energy needs and skill cooldowns, and for that, you don’t even need a 5-star weapon.

Best Sucrose weapon

Since Sucrose’s skill cooldown timer is so long, the best weapon for her is Sacrificial Fragments. This 4-star catalyst increases the user’s elemental mastery and has a chance of ending their skill cooldown timer.

If you have Sucrose’s first constellation unlocked, you may want to opt for the Favonius Codex instead. It helps generate more energy particles, which offsets Sucrose’s high energy needs.

If you want something a bit more powerful, you could put A Thousand Floating Dreams on her. This 5-star weapon also raises elemental mastery, with a skill that either raises mastery or elemental damage depending on party members’ elemental types. It’s meant for Nahida, but if you don’t have her or want to change things up, it’s certainly a strong option.

Best Sucrose Artifacts

Sucrose needs the full Viridescent Venerer set.

Two-piece effect: Raises Anemo damage by 15 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases Swirl damage by 60 percent and reduces enemy resistance to the elements used in a Swirl reaction

For your substats, focus on elemental mastery and energy recharge. Anemo damage is a nice bonus, but Sucrose has Anemo damage as her bonus ascension stat and doesn’t need extra Anemo as much.

What is the best Sucrose F2P build?

Sucrose’s F2P build relies on a newer craftable catalyst from Sumeru to function well.

Sucrose F2P weapon

The Fruit of Fulfillment catalyst, which you can get the blueprint for by completing the World of Aranara quests, raises the user’s energy recharge by a decent amount, but the passive skill is even more useful. It grants a “Wax and Wane” stack when the user triggers an elemental reaction. These stacks reduce attack by five percent, but raise elemental mastery by 24 (or higher at higher refinement levels) and can stack five times.

Mappa Mare is another option if you haven’t reached Sumeru yet. It raises elemental mastery, though by a small amount only, and increases all elemental damage with its passive skill.

Sucrose F2P Artifacts

The focus of Sucrose’s F2P build is basically identical to her F2P build, so her Artifacts are the same as well. Aim for a full Viridescent Venerer set, with elemental mastery, energy recharge, and Anemo damage as your substats.

Is Sucrose good?

Sucrose is one of the best characters in the game. She’s a 4-star Venti, but even more useful than the bard since her talents actually give her support options that help buff the party.

Sucrose’s skills are straightforward on paper. Her skill creates a small Anemo vacuum that also launches enemies, and if it comes into contact with another element, it Swirls the element and deals additional damage of that element. Her burst does the same, but similar to an attack the Anemo Hypostasis uses, it lingers on the field for several seconds and attacks in three pulses. The burst also triggers elemental absorption, which is where Anemo absorbs another element and deals damage in that type.

These alone are useful in practically every situation. The suction effects group enemies and make it easier to damage more of them at once with reactions. If you have Viridescent Venerer on Sucrose, the four-piece effect will reduce enemy resistance to whatever element you Swirl, which means the absorption effect deals even more damage.

That’s Sucrose as a sub-DPS, but she also plays an important support role. Swirl and her skill’s vacuum effects make it easy to trigger powerful reactions like freeze, vaporize, and even bloom. Her passive talents raise the party’s elemental mastery and elemental damage, so she’s essentially a catalyst for dealing a lot of pain.

The only downside is that Sucrose’s burst costs 80 energy, and both of her skills have long cooldown timers. There are ways to mitigate these issues with her weapon, though the most efficient way to use Sucrose involves unlocking at least her first constellation.

Should I pull for Sucrose?

Sucrose is one of the few characters that you should definitely pull for, though since she’s a 4-star character, there’s not necessarily pressure to get her as soon as she appears on a banner. Sucrose has reruns pretty frequently and can turn up even outside of a featured banner.

The only situation where you may want to pause and reflect on whether you need Sucrose is if you have Kazuha and Venti. Both of them do essentially the same thing as she does, though Sucrose still has the advantage of being able to cause Swirl with just her normal attacks.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.