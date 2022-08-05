If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact Windwheel Aster locations and uses

Free and breezy
Guide by Josh Broadwell
Genshin Impact Windwheel Aster locations: Kazuha looks at a Windwheel Aster at Windrise

Windwheel Aster in Genshin Impact is a hard-to-find Ascension material for a few key characters. It’s limited to Mondstadt, and while there are comparatively few locations where you can find them, the actual gathering process is much less difficult than other materials.

Windwheel Aster uses

Windwheel Aster has two main uses. It’s a character Ascension material for the Traveler (that’s you), Bennett, and Sucrose, and it’s also an ingredient in the Wind Catcher crafting recipe. You get the Wind Catcher recipe after your Mondstadt reputation reaches level three, and the item lets you gather Anemograma – the little Anemo firefly-looking things – to create an updraft.

It’s a required material for the Travler regardless of their element, so if you plan on using the player character, expect to gather quite a few of these Mondstadt specialties.

Genshin Impact Windwheel Aster locations

Windwheel Aster grows in four main locations across Mondstadt.

Stormterror’s Lair Windwheel Aster locations

Map showing Windwheel Aster locations in Mondstadt

The asters near Stormterror’s domain are mostly dotted around the edges of the valley. If you’re looking for a speedy way to collect them all, the best way is, as always, to use the teleport waypoints as a starting place, and gradually work out from there. The locations are out in the open, so there’s no fancy acrobatics required to grab them.

Windrise Windwheel Aster locations

Map showing Windwheel Aster locations near Windrise

Check around Vanessa’s tree and the riverbank for these. There are quite a few fairly close together.

Other Windwheel Aster locations

There’s a small collection of asters in a short radius around the Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven and two on the northwest shore of Starfell Lake. Flora, the flower seller in Mondstadt, also sells five Windwheel Aster every three days.

Windwheel Aster farming

Hu Tao looks at the Luxuriant Glebe where Windwheel Aster seeds are growing

Like other local specialty items, Windwheel Aster grows back after two real-world days. If you’re looking for a speedy way to collect them all, the best way is, as always, to use the teleport waypoints as a starting place, and gradually work out from there. These are less complicated to harvest than other plants, such as Violetgrass, so the farm routes are relatively straightforward.

You can also literally farm Windwheel Asters once you have the Serenitea Pot. Tubby the merchant sells Windwheel Aster seeds for the Luxuriant Glebe plot, and you can harvest them a few days after planting, no tending or watering required. Once you reach reputation level three in Inazuma, complete the Art of Horticulture quest to get the Seed Dispensary gadget. When you equip this item and gather certain plants, including the Windwheel Aster, you get both the flower and its seeds, which you can then plant in the teapot.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.

