Sony makes the mistake of forgetting Bloodborne fans are overly sensitive to literally anything

This week has been rather wild for the most passionate of fanbases. We had Silent Hill and Resident Evil showcases back-to-back, both of which showed off two very important remakes of Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill 2. Then for some reason unknown to absolutely anyone except the person who posted it (probably), Sony tweets about Bloodborne.

The plight of Bloodborne fans is quite the sad predicament, and one that I’ve always found amusing from the sidelines. The way in which Sony continually disappoints fans of the soulslike title is almost comical. After yesterday’s tweet, it almost feels like Sony is winding its fans up on purpose.

Yesterday evening, Sony posted a rather illusive tweet. A tweet that could very easily be read as some sort of teaser for an announcement; will Bloodborne be remastered? Maybe even a sequel? I’m sorry to say, but it seems unlikely given what happened next.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “Can you see it? Which PlayStation game cover are we zooming in on?” You don’t even need to have played Bloodborne to work out which games’ cover Sony had shared a pixelated screenshot of.

Nibellion perhaps said it best, quote tweeting Sony with, “Don’t do this unless you got something to announce.” Of course, fans flocked to the tweet and took the bait. What appears to have simply been a joke from someone at Sony clearly got out of hand rather quickly, when Bloodborne fans were either not taking it as a joke, or like Nibel, believed that Sony should keep its jokes to itself unless there was something to announce.

As a result, the tweet was deleted by Sony, and Bloodborne fans have been left more frustrated than ever before. Even with the tweet deleted, some are still hopeful that Sony has not completely forgotten about Bloodborne, and that this could insinuate something is on the cards for the game in the future. Others, however, are simply upset that Sony would dangle the carrot in front of fans like that.

So, there’s absolutely no sign of any real Bloodborne news, but it’s good news that Sony haven’t forgotten about the game completely, we suppose. Maybe one day, Bloodborne’s fans dreams will come true, but right now, my heart goes out to them.

