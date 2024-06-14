"If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble" - Elden Ring's Miyazaki says he's not opposed to that Bloodborne PC port everyone and their mum wants

Do you spend many a long evening just yearning away for a Bloodborne PC port? Well, you're certainly not alone and the good news is that FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki isn't opposed to one existing. He even thinks it'd be a pretty cool idea. Sadly, that still doesn't mean one is definitely going to happen.

If you're out of the loop, the reason why that last bit's the case is a pretty simple one. As Miyazaki has said, he and FromSoft don't own the IP rights to Bloodborne, making returning to it in any way a fair bit more tricky than it'd be for a series that the studio did have control over. Still, that doesn't render it totally impossible, and the developer doesn't seem like he'd turn down the chance to work on Bloodborne again, if the opportunity arose.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In response to being asked about Bloodborne on PC for what must feel like the nine millionth time in an interview with PC Gamer, Miyazaki has offered some personal views on the idea of it, after admitting that it's not his place right now to say yay or nay to such a thing.

After admitting that he's aware "for a fact" that the other FromSoft staff in the room want a Bloodborne PC port, the developer said: "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

Building on that, he mused: "as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure, honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it. Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware - I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past."

So, there you go. Miyazaki's not standing in the way of you and your legion of Bloodborne loving buddies getting what you so desperately want, even if he's not currently in a position to just snap his fingers and make it happen.

Moving back to FromSoft things that are definitely coming, if you're looking for guides to getting anything in the Lands Between done as you get back into Elden Ring and finish doing the stuff you need to before Shadow of the Erdtree drops, make sure to check out our array of recently updated ones for everything from reaching Mohgwyn Palace to getting Adula’s Moonblade.