One of Twitch's biggest streamers has given his home a FromSoftare makeover, all in service of encouraging Sony to make a Bloodborne remaster

Kai Cenat, one of the fastest rising and biggest streamers on Twitch, has given his home a massive maker to bring attention to the demand for a Bloodborne remaster.

Ah, Bloodborne. Requests for a remaster/ remake/ PC port are arguably PlayStation fans' version of "new Smash character?" in Nintendo Directs, albeit an increasingly unlikely thing to happen. It's not like the game is unplayable, it is backwards compatible on PS5, but a remaster with an improved framerate would certainly be welcome for an action game with some tight hitboxes, and a PC port would likely open the game up to a whole world of mods. And yet, such a thing has never happened, despite the constant fan outcry for it - hell, not even director Hidetaka Miyazaki is against it, even if it's not in his hands.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Enter Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer you've probably been seeing more and more of recently, the site's fifth most followed account, and a very big personality. The streamer recently tackled Elden Ring, which has certainly helped grow his platform recently, outside of pretending to blow up his house with Mr Beast, and in preparation for his Bloodborne playthrough, he completely redecorated his streaming space all for to try and get Sony to see how many people want a remaster.

KAI CENAT explain the Reason he playing Bloodborne first because to bring attention to @PlayStation & @fromsoftware_pr so they can make a Remaster or Remakle along a PC version . 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8qYLLyeHHP — Chito | Content Creator (@ChitoGamingLive) August 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I don't think I have the power to do that," Cenat said in response to one fan about making a remaster happen. "But! I definitely have the power to bring attention to a topic within the Souls community. I feel like the developers have watched my every move when it came to me playing these games. So the least that I can do is try to push the narrative for something to happen."

Cenat continued to speak directly to those who could give us a Bloodborne remaster, saying "PlayStation, FromSoft, this is one of the most highly-requested games for a remaster and a PC version. I haven't even touched it. Just from me entering this community, I want to go ahead and be like 'hey, can you please do something.'"

Whether this is enough to finally tip Sony over the end, probably not, but we can be hopeful right? Maybe we need to start bribing them…