How to reach Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring is something you can happily not think about in the base game, but if you want to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you'll have to pay the bloody realm a visit and depose its would-be lord.

This Elden Ring Mohgwyn Palace guide explains both methods of reaching the eerie region and where to go once you get there. If you're after more Elden Ring help, check out our guides for where to get the Seppuku Ash of War and how to nab the Carian Scepter, one of the best staves in the game

Elden Ring: How to reach Mohgwyn Palace

Mohgwyn Palace easy route

The fastest and easiest way to reach Mohgwyn Palace is by completing White Mask Varre’s quest. Varre is the rude little weirdo who calls you maidenless when you first enter Limgrave, and assuming you don’t kill him – and you really shouldn’t do that – he’ll move to Rose Church in Liurnia. Find him there, still don’t kill him, and you can pick up some quests as his would-be acolyte.

One murder and a detour to dip a religious icon in some maiden blood later, you’ll be able to teleport to Mohgwyn Palace – well, part of it anyway. The actual mausoleum that doubles as Mohg’s house is at the region’s far western end, so you’ll still have to work through the sanguine realm before you get to him. You can also use an invasion sign in the region to summon Varre, fight him, and pilfer his bouquet weapon and unique armor if you want. There’s no penalty for attacking him now.

Mohgwyn Palace hard route

If you’re like me and decided your first order of business in Elden Ring was throwing Varre off a cliff, you’re in for a rather more difficult time reaching Mohgwyn Palace. The only legitimate method available to you is a teleporter locked in a secret tunnel in the Consecrated Snowfield, itself a blocked-off sub-location in the Mountaintop of the Giants that you need the Haligtree Medallion to access. You can only reach the Mountaintops after earning at least two Great Runes and getting through Leyndell the first time.

You can take the Great Lift of Rold up to the Mountaintops, but you’ll need the Haligtree Medallion to reach the Consecrated Snowfield. Once you’re there, travel to the Yelough Anix tunnel, and defeat the Sanguine Noble who invades you at the end of it. Once that’s all wrapped up, activate the teleporter, and boom, you’re in blood land.

Elden Ring Mohgwyn Palace walkthrough

Whatever route you choose to take, Mohgwyn Palace is a horrible nightmare of a place. You start on a rocky ledge overlooking Mohg’s domicile, and the path to reach it is a pretty long one. Veritable armies of Albinaurics lumber around the mountain paths, and while most of them will ignore you, the red ones are aggressive and dangerous. They hurl spikes from their bodies, rouse the other Albinaurics to action, and roll around in spiky balls like evil little ugly hedgehogs. Their attacks can stagger you and build blood loss, so use shields or deal with them quickly to avoid finding yourself in a tough spot.

Further down the hill, you find yourself in a swamp comprised of blood, with yet more lines of Albinaurics marching around. Ignore them unless you need the Runes. You’ll find some Ghost Glovewort tucked in the corners and some blood-tinged excrement for crafting. No, that’s not a joke. You can summon your Spirit Ashes here, but I don’t really recommend it unless you want to fight everything. Most of them are aggressive and seek nearby enemies, when you could just stick to the edges of the swamp and bypass them all.

If you turn left, you’ll find yourself in a bloody little cul-de-sac with mutant dogs, an invasion from a Nameless White Mask who may drop a piece of surgeon gear, more Glovewort, and some very aggressive mutant birds who, if you manage to defeat them, give you thousands of Runes apiece. This spot is entirely optional, but it’s one of the best mid-to-late-game Rune farms.

If you don’t turn left, you’ll exit the swamp and be back on normal-ish ground again. More red Albinaurics summon giant spirit skeletons that fire rancor spells off at you. You can’t harm the skeletons, so defeat the Albinauric who summoned it instead.

Carry on up this path, and you’ll eventually reach another Site of Grace. Activate it, and rest if need be. The road ahead is full of exploding blood zombies, and they leave a cloud of blood that stacks blood loss on you if it touches you. You can actually just run through them all if you want, though. Dealing with them all takes far too long, and the returns are minimal. Bear in mind that a small number of them will run at you and explode unprovoked, but as long as you don’t linger in the blood cloud afterward, the danger is pretty low.

Defeat or make your way around the giant blood clot blocking the road, and enter the cave. Summon your Spirit, and light your lamp. The cave is pretty uninteresting, but three Sanguine Nobles will materialize and attack you as you progress.

Once you make it out, activate the next Site of Grace, and get yourself ready for the Mohg boss battle. Head up the steps in front of you, and ignore the crowd of Albinaurics transfixed by the statue. They’ll leave you alone if you leave them alone, so turn right, hop on the elevator, and you’re good to go. Maybe consider taking the Lord of Blood's Exultation along with you, though.