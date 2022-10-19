Silent Hill 2 Remake is actually happening, Bloober Team as developer

It’s been a long time coming. So long, in fact, that it’s personally quite hard to believe this is real and not just another leak. Revealed during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission today, a remake of one of the most prolific games in the horror genre — Silent Hill 2 — has been announced.

Miss the transmission? Catch it here.

The remake is currently being developed by Bloober Team, as previous rumours and leaks suggested. The developer is behind horror titles Layers of Fear and The Medium, which are both perfectly average, and makes me glad I toned down my expectations a tad before jumping into the transmission. I guess we can now all be relieved that those leaks can be laid to rest at least.

Masahiro Ito, creature designer for Silent Hill, Silent Hill 2, and Silent Hill 3, (also art director on both 2, and 3) is finally back on board, too. With Ito, the creator of Pyramid Head himself on board, this remake already shows some promise. Let's now just hope that Bloober Team can pull this out the bag.

Akira Yamaoka, the brilliant composer behind the soundtracks for the first three Silent Hill games (some of the best soundtracks of all time, in my opinion), and composer on a few later games in the series, will also be involved in the development of Silent Hill 2's remake.

Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland through the treacherous town as he attempts to find his wife after he receives a letter from her. The issue, however, is that Mary (James’ wife) died three years earlier. This then descends into one hell of a journey that gets progressively more messed up, and it’s fantastic.

It’ll be interesting to see how the remake is executed, given that the PS1-style is part of what gave Silent Hill 2 it’s edge. What do you reckon to this classic being remade?