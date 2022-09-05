Silent Hill 2 Remake screenshots leak, reportedly from Bloober Team's internal pitch for the game

Over the weekend, VGC reporter Andrew Marmo took to Twitter to share some images that caused many a Silent Hill fan to be on the edge of their seat once again. The images are reportedly shots - albeit very poor-quality ones - of an upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team.

Now, we’re aware that Bloober Team are working with Konami given that the pair entered a partnership during summer last year. Just a month following that announcement, rumours began to emerge that Bloober Team was working on a new Silent Hill title.

First leaked image of Silent Hill 2 Remake supposedly developed by Bloober Team:

Bloober’s CMO, Tomasz Galikowski, took part in an interview with IGN to clear the rumours up. Although, he ultimately left fans with more questions. The CMO told IGN that Bloober had applied for two projects with Konami, respectively codenamed Dum Spiro and Black.

It was concluded that at the time, Bloober was not able to deliver Dum Spiro “in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time.” This led to Dum Spiro leaving active development.

The idea for Black was also shelved. However, Galikowski did share that the developer is continuing to work on a game under the same codename, although they said that, “it's now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days.”

That final quote from Galikowski in particular led many to believe that while he didn’t explicitly state it, this could be a Silent Hill game. Now, with more leaks having emerged, rumours surrounding Bloober Team and Silent Hill are once again rampant.

A ResetEra user who claims to have some knowledge regarding the leaked images, Dusk Golem, shared in response to the leaks that, “They're real, but they're not even CLOSE to the final product. These are from an internal pitch demo from Bloober before they got greenlit, so it's literally a no budget proof of concept thing rather than a final product, just keep that in mind. Out of everything that could've leaked, this isn't actually what the final game looks like.”

“I mentioned before Konami was looking for pitches in summer of 2018, this was one of the pitches that got greenlit, but take it for what it is; a proof of concept no budget demo to pitch a concept.”

This means that these particular leaks, if Dusk Golem is speaking the truth, are four years old. If Bloober Team is currently working on a Silent Hill 2 remake, or any sort of Silent Hill title for that matter (seeing as previous leaks insinuated more than one Silent Hill game was on the cards), it’s certainly going to look a lot different than these grainy screenshots.

While all rumours are to be taken with a pinch of salt, Konami did issue a DMCA strike last time supposed Silent Hill reboot images were leaked online. This isn’t confirmation by any means, but it does add further fuel to the fire of rumours that we’ll be seeing some new instalments for the Silent Hill series soon.

What do you think of the latest Silent Hill leaks? I don't know about you, but I'm tired of grainy Silent Hill-esque screenshot leaks now; Konami, please give us something that we can put our hands on already.