Silent Hill 2 is renowned for a lot of reasons, and its multiple endings with their various ending conditions are one of those reasons. Back in 2001, it took a good while for people to actually figure out the math behind each ending, but it looks as though Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 endings are a little easier to crack this time around.

That said, there are still a few specifics regarding each ending that need ironing out, and we’re still trying to track down a few things. We’ll update this guide as and when we learn more, but be sure to let us know if you uncover anything interesting! Without further ado, here’s our Silent Hill 2 remake endings guide.

Silent Hill 2 remake endings guide

First things first, it’s worth noting that during your first playthrough of Silent Hill 2, you will only be able to unlock one of the three original endings: Leave, In Water, or Maria.

On a second playthrough in New Game Plus, you will then have the opportunity to unlock three additional endings: Rebirth, Dog, and UFO.

On top of that, Bloober Team has also added new endings to the game which we are still currently trying to figure out. Though, we will note everything we know about them so far either way.

Silent Hill 2 Leave ending

The Leave ending is what most Silent Hill 2 players will wind up with. It sees James finally accept his actions and ultimately exit Silent Hill for good.

To get the Leave ending, all you need to do is keep James patched up with medical supplies throughout the game, and do not check on Maria at any point in the hospital or the Labyrinth. You then also want to listen to all of the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway towards the end of the game. You essentially want to act as though James’ only priorities are staying alive and finding Mary.

You can look at Mary’s Photo or Letter in your inventory, but to be certain you get this ending, I would recommend not looking at either item more than once or twice. Similarly, do not look at Angela’s Knife either.

I’m not 100% certain whether the following influences your ending, but to be sure, I would also take Personal Items into the Employee Elevator at Lake View Hotel with you. These are the only things you can take without going over the weight limit.

To summarize, here’s what you need to do (or not do) to get the Leave ending:

DO keep James healed.

DO NOT interact with or check on Maria at the hospital or the Labyrinth.

DO NOT look at Angela’s Knife.

DO take Personal Items into the hotel’s Employee Elevator with you.

DO listen to the entirety of the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway towards the end of the game.

Silent Hill 2 In Water ending

The In Water ending is another ending that players can quite easily end up with in Silent Hill 2. It essentially sees James playing as though he has some kind of death wish, and well… you should see for yourself how this ending unfolds, if you haven’t already.

To get the In Water ending in Silent Hill 2, all you need to do is keep James at low health where possible and examine Angela’s Knife multiple times, as well as listen to the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway towards the end of the game.

To summarize, here’s what you need to do (or not do) to get the In Water ending:

DO keep James at low health.

DO look at Angela’s Knife multiple times.

DO NOT look at Mary’s Photo or Letter more than once or twice.

DO listen to the entirety of the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway towards the end of the game.

As a side note for achievement hunters, I played the whole game with the intention of getting the Leave ending. After reaching the Employee Elevator at Lake View Hotel though, I opted to look at Angela’s Knife and stop healing James, which resulted in me getting the In Water ending. So, if you’re looking to try and experience multiple endings using the same save file, this is a good turning point to reload from for either the Leave or In Water ending.

Silent Hill 2 Maria ending

The Maria ending in Silent Hill 2 is what players who spend plenty of time with Maria will end up with. You essentially want to prioritize looking after Maria over finding Mary.

To get the Maria ending in Silent Hill 2, you want to neglect Mary’s Photo and Letter entirely, check on Maria whenever you have the opportunity to do so, and skip the latter half of the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway at the end of the game.

To summarize, here’s what you need to do (or not do) to get the Maria ending:

DO check on Maria in the hospital and the Labyrinth.

DO NOT look at Mary’s Photo or Letter in your inventory.

DO NOT listen to all of the sick-bed dialogue in the long hallway at the end of the game.

DO NOT take Personal Items into the hotel’s Employee Elevator with you.

DO protect Maria from any damage.

The final point about the Employee Elevator is not something I am certain of, but it is what I did during my run in which I attained the Maria ending. Better safe than sorry!

Silent Hill 2 Rebirth ending

The Rebirth ending in Silent Hill 2 can only be accessed during a New Game Plus run of the game. This ending requires you to find four items around the game and then complete the game as you would normally, by defeating the final boss. Provided these four key items are in your inventory, you will get the Rebirth ending.

Here's where you can expect to find the White Chrism. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The four items you need, and where you can find them, are as follows:

Book of Crimson Ceremony - found in the graveyard where you first meet Angela, to the right of the area.

- found in the graveyard where you first meet Angela, to the right of the area. White Chrism - found in front of Baldwin Mansion, accessible after exiting Jack’s Inn with Maria.

- found in front of Baldwin Mansion, accessible after exiting Jack’s Inn with Maria. Obsidian Goblet - not yet known.

- not yet known. Book of Lost Memories - found in the Lost and Found room on 1F of Lake View Hotel.

I’m yet to find the Obsidian Goblet, so be sure to leave a comment if you run into them before I do!

Silent Hill 2 Dog ending

The Dog ending in Silent Hill 2 is one of two ‘for fun’ endings available in New Game Plus, conjured up by Team Silent, with Mira the Dog being almost as iconic as James Sunderland.

To access the Dog ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you need to collect two Broken Key Parts, combine them with one another, and then use the key to unlock the Observatory Room in Lake View Hotel (this is next to Room 312).

Acquire the first broken key part from the pet store in East South Vale. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The first Broken Key Part is found in a pet store just north of Big Jay’s in East South Vale at the beginning of the game. The shutter for this is down on your first run, and only opens in New Game Plus. The Broken Key Part is found in the back room.

Go through this gate to find a doghouse with the second broken key part. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The second Broken Key Part is found on Katz St. in West South Vale, accessible after exiting Jack’s Inn with Maria. In the east of the area, near Baldwin Mansion, look for a door with dogbone on it that’s on the north side of the street.

Once you have both Key Parts, combine them and use the functioning Dog Key to unlock the Observatory Room beside Room 312 in Lake View Hotel. Have fun!

Silent Hill 2 UFO ending

The UFO ending is the second ‘for fun’ ending available in New Game Plus runs of Silent Hill 2. To unlock this ending, you want to pay a visit to the Jeweller’s store north of Big Jay’s in East South Vale at the beginning of the game.

Fortunately, the Jeweller’s also happens to be right beside the pet store. Smash the windows of the Jeweller’s to be able to grab the Blue Gem from a case.

You then need to use this item in three different areas to unlock the ending. These areas are pointed out to you by a sci-fi sound effect that plays whenever you enter them. When that happens, investigate the Blue Gem in your inventory; if it glows, then you’re using it in the right place.

The areas you need to investigate the Blue Gem at are as follows:

The rooftop of Saul Street Apartments, as you exit the building.

The pier at Rosewater Park, where you first meet Maria.

Not yet known or confirmed, but in the original game, this was in Room 312 of Lake View Hotel. A note in East South Vale also refers to using this at the hotel.

Once that’s done, enjoy your rendezvous with some aliens.

Silent Hill 2 remake new endings

While Silent Hill 2 typically has six endings, Bloober Team has advised that new endings have been added to the game. At the conclusion of any of your runs, you'll find that in your stats, the 'Endings' section will detail that there are eight endings in total to find. Two of these are new, and we're yet to figure them out.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

In New Game Plus, however, you can find the Key of Sorrow at the very beginning of the game. I’m assuming that this item is tied to a new ending, but I am yet to figure out where to use it. There's also a chance that this item only appears if you have unlocked the In Water ending, but I am still confirming this.

Just beyond Nathan Avenue, after you leave Best Auto Parts and go past the gate where James would get the Wooden Plank and Radio in the original game, there’s a green car. If you smash all the windows of this car using the Chainsaw, you’ll acquire the Key of Sorrow here.

If you figure out where to use this item, be sure to let us know!

