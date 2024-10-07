To the dismay of many Silent Hill 2 fans, the remake's classic ranch sign doesn't use Comic Sans... unless you know where to look

The ranch sign in the original Silent Hill 2 is iconic for its tonally off use of Comic Sans, but the remake changed it - apart from where it didn't.

Early on in Silent Hill 2, you come across Silent Hill Ranch, which in the HD Collection version uses the much memed upon font Comic Sans. Of course, way back then, Comic Sans being the meme font wasn't as much of a thing, it was only in the years after where people made jokes with and about it, but it's become a sticking point for Silent Hill 2 fans all the same. It's no surprise that one of the first things fans might do, including deals wizard Wario64, is check to see what the fan looks like, only to find… that the sign just looks pretty regular. No Comic Sans, no funny other font, just a regular looking ranch sign that could believably exist in the real world. But! All is not lost.

As shared by GmanLives on Twitter, there's a secret to be found within the ranch itself. While it's technically not possible to enter the ranch, it's be found that if you manage to clip inside of it you'll find… the original Silent Hill Ranch sign, Comic Sans and all. It's a fun little nod to the original game, one that obviously suggests they tore that sign down and replaced it with the new, less odd looking one. Now we just have to wait for modders to mod it back into its original place so we can get the sign we deserve.

So if you clip through the ranch at the start of the Silent Hill 2 remake you can find the comic sans font sign hidden away inside. GOTY. pic.twitter.com/J855Vtk8am — GmanLives (@GmanLives) October 7, 2024

Reviews dropped for the remake last week, and the fact they've been so positive seems to have drawn the, let's say, ire of some, as mods for the game's Wikipedia page had to lock it down after the review scores were being edited to make them seem much worse than they actually are. Our own Kelsey gave the game top marks in their review, which you can check out here.