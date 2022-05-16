Rumours grow as details of a Silent Hill 2 remake emerge following recent leak

The rumour mill doesn't want to stop at the moment, as a new rumour has come out claiming that The Medium developer Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake.

Earlier this week, some images leaked of a supposed Silent Hill reboot were taken down via DMCA by Konami. While it can't be confirmed if these images are real or not, the take downs certainly are suspicious. And now YouTuber NateTheHate has claimed that a remake of Silent Hill 2 is in development, as well as multiple other Silent Hill projects.

According to NateTheHate, this supposed remake will have reworked puzzles, new endings, and would be a timed PlayStation console exclusive. As well as this, a new mainline Silent Hill title is apparently in the works, and "side 'stories'" too, whatever that means.

Lending some credence to this, the rumour king himself Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat corroborated the claims via his own Twitter account. "This is the stuff I've heard, and it comes from multiple different sources," wrote Grubb. "Not all of my sources are primary, but everything is mostly lining up. To me, the biggest indicator is the stuff I've seen lines up with Konami doing a big reveal at E3 last year before it pulled out."

Of course, at the moment all of this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Last week's supposed leaks showed off what looked like a new Silent Hill game, but without official confirmation or even seeing the game in motion, it's hard to definitively say something is in the works. It could also be that the images are fake, but Konami filed a DMCA to be on the safe side.

Bloober Team has been around for a while, but in recent years has been more horror focused with titles like Layers of Fear and last year's The Medium, the latter of which even had Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka involved. So it's pretty clear where its inspirations lie.