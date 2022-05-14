Konami issues DMCA takedown of images claiming to be a Silent Hill reboot

Images claiming to be of a Silent Hill reboot recently appeared online, and Konami, the owner of the IP, promptly issued a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike.

Four images were posted by known leaker Dusk Golem with little information to go along with them as Dusk Golem wanted to avoid posting any spoilers (thanks, PC Gamer). However, they did tease the names "Anita and Maya", and something to do with SMS Messages - a feature that was previously rumored to be included in the Silent Hills game Hideo Kojima was working on before it was canned by Konami.

The source for the Silent Hill images is "relatively new" to Dusk Golem, but they said "more than enough proof" was provided to believe them. This is apparently not the only Silent Hill game in development either, and the leaked images are said to be from 2020 so things may have changed during the development process.

The DMCA takedown was issued to Dusk Golem's Twitter account where the images first appeared.

Whether this is the horror game Bloober Team is working on with Konami is unknown. It was at one time thought to be a Silent Hill game, which the studio neither confirmed nor denied. What we do know is that it is working on an "existing horror franchise."

Surely a Silent Hill game has to be in the works with some studio. Back in December, series composer Akira Yamaoka stated in an interview with Al Hub on YouTube that they were working on a new project that's set to announced this summer. Strangely enough, the channel was asked to remove the video and it complied without announcing to the world who or what company wanted it off the internet so badly.

All in all, something is up with Konami and the Silent Hill IP. Hopefully, this means we will get some sort of confirmation soon because it's been ages since we received a proper main entry in the series as the last game to be released was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012.