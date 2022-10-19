Silent Hill: Townfall announced, new game from No Code and Annapurna Interactive

Revealed during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission today, the first we’ve seen of the series since Silent Hills cancellation aside from a range of rumours and leaks, the Silent Hill series is going to be in receipt of another new game, called Silent Hill: Townfall.

Miss the stream? Catch Silent Hill Townfall at around 22 minutes.

Konami has recruited the work of Scottish developer No Code to develop the episodic series’ of Silent Hill games, with Annapurna Interactive as publisher.

No Code is known for Stories Untold and Observation, with Annapurna Interactive being publisher of various hits such as What Remains of Edith Finch, Neon White, and Stray. It seems like a promising pairing.

What does this tell us about Silent Hill Townfall, if anything?

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal all that much, but you can catch it for yourself around the 22-minute mark of the embedded stream above. There’s probably something that someone cleverer than me can deduce from that. Game director, Jon McKellan, has said that we can anticipate more information in 2023.

This isn’t all we’ve learnt during the Silent Hill Transmission either, with Konami having revealed a Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team, a new film titled Return to Silent Hill, and two more games: Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F.