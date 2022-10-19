If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Silent Hill: Townfall announced, new game from No Code and Annapurna Interactive

Tales of the Silent Hill.
Kelsey Raynor
News by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Revealed during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission today, the first we’ve seen of the series since Silent Hills cancellation aside from a range of rumours and leaks, the Silent Hill series is going to be in receipt of another new game, called Silent Hill: Townfall.

Miss the stream? Catch Silent Hill Townfall at around 22 minutes.

Konami has recruited the work of Scottish developer No Code to develop the episodic series’ of Silent Hill games, with Annapurna Interactive as publisher.

No Code is known for Stories Untold and Observation, with Annapurna Interactive being publisher of various hits such as What Remains of Edith Finch, Neon White, and Stray. It seems like a promising pairing.

What does this tell us about Silent Hill Townfall, if anything?

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal all that much, but you can catch it for yourself around the 22-minute mark of the embedded stream above. There’s probably something that someone cleverer than me can deduce from that. Game director, Jon McKellan, has said that we can anticipate more information in 2023.

This isn’t all we’ve learnt during the Silent Hill Transmission either, with Konami having revealed a Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team, a new film titled Return to Silent Hill, and two more games: Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F.

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

